Draughn girls get past Avery to 2-0 in WHC

NEWLAND — The Draughn girls basketball team now is 2-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in its first season in the league.

The Lady Wildcats reached the mark with a 65-50 road victory at Avery County on Friday night.

Draughn (7-3, 2-0 WHC) led by just one, 14-13, after a quarter, but steadily upped that advantage to five, 28-23, at the half and eight, 47-39, after three frames before pulling away to the 15-point victory over the Lady Vikings.

Both WHC wins have come on the road after the Lady Wildcats topped Owen in Black Mountain on Tuesday by a 70-57 margin.

Junior post Aubrie Snyder recorded another double-digit scoring night, earning game-high honors with 19 points. She bookended the game with strong quarters, scoring seven in the first and six in the fourth to help build the early lead and then salt away the game at the end.

Snyder was joined in double figures by teammates Ella Abernathy (18 points) and Bailey Bryant (10). Jenna Abernathy (seven) — who went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter — Kaitlyn Kincaid (four), Katie Cozort (three) and Regan Winkler and Maddison Powell (two apiece) supplemented the victorious output for Draughn.