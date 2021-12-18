Draughn girls get past Avery to 2-0 in WHC

NEWLAND — The Draughn girls basketball team now is 2-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference in its first season in the league.
The Lady Wildcats reached the mark with a 65-50 road victory at Avery County on Friday night.
Draughn (7-3, 2-0 WHC) led by just one, 14-13, after a quarter, but steadily upped that advantage to five, 28-23, at the half and eight, 47-39, after three frames before pulling away to the 15-point victory over the Lady Vikings.
Both WHC wins have come on the road after the Lady Wildcats topped Owen in Black Mountain on Tuesday by a 70-57 margin.
Junior post Aubrie Snyder recorded another double-digit scoring night, earning game-high honors with 19 points. She bookended the game with strong quarters, scoring seven in the first and six in the fourth to help build the early lead and then salt away the game at the end.
Snyder was joined in double figures by teammates Ella Abernathy (18 points) and Bailey Bryant (10). Jenna Abernathy (seven) — who went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter — Kaitlyn Kincaid (four), Katie Cozort (three) and Regan Winkler and Maddison Powell (two apiece) supplemented the victorious output for Draughn.
Next up for Draughn is its first WHC home game as a date with Mitchell is coming up this Tuesday.
BOYS
Avery County 80, Draughn 71
The Wildcats (5-5, 1-1 WHC) split their opening week of conference play after suffering a nine-point loss in Newland on Friday night, despite holding an early lead.
Draughn led 21-20 after a quarter, but couldn’t hold on as the Vikings scored 20 in each quarter of the game to put DHS behind 40-35 at the half and 60-49 after three periods of play. The visitors hit four fourth-quarter 3-pointers — two apiece from Zaydin Pritchard and Brayden Schutt — and got another pair of baskets each from Luke Rector and Eli Tillery in the frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Rector poured in 23 points to earn game-high honors, including nine in the first quarter as Draughn worked in the paint. Zaydin Pritchard (14), Daylin Pritchard (11) and Schutt (10) also finished in double figures for the Wildcats.
Tillery (six points), Matt Reep (three) and Beckett Nelson and Tanner Woody (two apiece) completed the scoresheet for DHS.
Avery put five players in double digits, including Marcus Milliron (22 points), Landon Ingham (18), Mason Bailey (13), Jack Crenshaw (11) and Elijah Holtsclaw 10.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.