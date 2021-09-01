Draughn girls golf scores 1st team win in a decade

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls golf team scored its first win in a decade in its first-ever Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match late Monday at Black Mountain Golf Club, hosted by Owen.

The Lady Wildcats finished with a 170, topping Avery County by three strokes to win the match. Mitchell County, Mountain Heritage and the host Lady Warlassies fielded solo golfers but did not record team scores. DHS was paced by Lindsay Hodge (49), along with Gigi Smith (57), Sarah Mull (64), Charis Hyde (65) and Laney Hodge (66).

It was Draughn’s first team win in girls golf since a dominant 2011 season, when golfers Marianne Burris, Temple Cook, Molly Murray, Rachel Farley and Jo Johnson, coached by Yates Jensen, helped the Lady Wildcats score four victories, including three Burke County High School league matches (the finale included) and another four-team non-league match.

"Very proud of the girls getting their first team win,” said Draughn coach Chris Treadway. “Hopefully this will be the first of many. They have worked hard to improve and compete. Most of our girls are beginning golfers and learning how to play. This game is hard and takes a lot of endurance and focus. They walk these courses, up and down hills, while carrying their clubs and then try to focus on making a good shot.