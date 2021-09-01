Draughn girls golf scores 1st team win in a decade

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls golf team scored its first win in a decade in its first-ever Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match late Monday at Black Mountain Golf Club, hosted by Owen.
The Lady Wildcats finished with a 170, topping Avery County by three strokes to win the match. Mitchell County, Mountain Heritage and the host Lady Warlassies fielded solo golfers but did not record team scores. DHS was paced by Lindsay Hodge (49), along with Gigi Smith (57), Sarah Mull (64), Charis Hyde (65) and Laney Hodge (66).
It was Draughn’s first team win in girls golf since a dominant 2011 season, when golfers Marianne Burris, Temple Cook, Molly Murray, Rachel Farley and Jo Johnson, coached by Yates Jensen, helped the Lady Wildcats score four victories, including three Burke County High School league matches (the finale included) and another four-team non-league match.
"Very proud of the girls getting their first team win,” said Draughn coach Chris Treadway. “Hopefully this will be the first of many. They have worked hard to improve and compete. Most of our girls are beginning golfers and learning how to play. This game is hard and takes a lot of endurance and focus. They walk these courses, up and down hills, while carrying their clubs and then try to focus on making a good shot.
“It’s not easy as it looks. In their first match in the new conference, the fairways were not in good condition due to all the rain from last couple of weeks. However, we hit the ball OK but left too many strokes on the green. Putting is our weakest area and we are allowing 15-18 unnecessary strokes per match .Once we improve this part of the game, these girls will post some low scores.”
EB at CVAC 2A match
East Burke was slated to participate in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at Rock Barn Country Club late Tuesday. No details from the event were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, East Burke 0
In a battle of winless teams, the host Lady Cavaliers dropped their CVAC opener late Tuesday in Icard in straight-set fashion, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12. EB was led by Katherine Green (six digs, two kills), Claire Cook (three digs, two kills) and Caroline Pruitt (three assists).
East Burke (0-7, 0-1 CVAC) returns to action on Thursday at Bandys for another CVAC contest.
Owen 3, Draughn 2
The Lady Wildcats (3-3, 0-1 WHC) dropped their conference opener late Tuesday in Black Mountain. Set scores and individual statistics were not available. Draughn returns home to host WHC opponent Avery County on Thursday.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Freedom-Patton soccer moved
Wednesday’s scheduled nonconference soccer game featuring Patton hosting Freedom has moved to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Patton High School. It will be Senior Night for the Panthers.
The Freedom JV football team has filled a vacant slot on its schedule on Sept. 9 with East Rutherford. The JV Patriots will travel to Bostic for a 7 p.m. kickoff.