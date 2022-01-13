Draughn girls grab nonconference win over Saint

VALDESE — A late addition to the schedule became another win for the Draughn girls basketball team.

The Lady Wildcats used a 17-5 third-quarter push to claim a nonconference win over St. Stephens late Wednesday at home, 59-51.

Ella Abernathy and Kaitlyn Kincaid hit 3-pointers in the period and Bailey Bryant supplied four more points in the frame to secure a nice bounce-back win after an overtime loss in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play at Rosman last Friday night.

The game was tied at 12-all after the first and DHS (10-4) held just a one-point lead, 26-25, at halftime. The third-period advantage was enough to hold on as the Lady Indians rallied in 21-16 fashion across the game’s final eight minutes.

Abernathy, a junior guard, led the game with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter on the strength of a 4 for 4 performance from the free throw line to salt away the game.

She was joined in double figures by classmate Aubrie Snyder (17 points) and Bryant (11).

Kincaid (five), Jenna Abernathy (three) and Regan Winkler (two) also scored for Draughn.