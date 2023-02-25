SPENCER — The Draughn girls basketball team’s latest upset win will take the program to a place it has never been before.

The fourth round.

The No. 16 West seed Lady Wildcats toppled No. 8 West seed North Rowan 52-45 on Saturday, sending DHS into the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals and a trip to face No. 13 West seed Robbinsville (20-8) on Tuesday.

Draughn (17-12) never trailed on Saturday and withstood a late push by the Lady Cavaliers (20-9) that brought the game within one possession after the Lady Wildcats let by as much as 14 points near the midpoint of the third quarter.

But Maddison Powell hit a pair of free throws with 19.1 seconds left and, after a North Rowan missed 3-pointer, Aubrie Snyder took an assist from Rylee Woody for a wide-open layup with 4 seconds remaining to put the win on ice.

“I just couldn’t be more excited for the girls and for the program,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “They’ve earned it. They deserve to be here.”

Draughn got off to a dream scenario of a start, jumping out to a 9-0 lead on three Snyder baskets (on two assists by Katie Cozort and one from Ella Abernathy) and an Abernathy 3-pointer to get the visiting crowd roaring like it was a home game. Abernathy knocked down two more 3s later in the opening periods for leads of 12-2 and 15-4 and DHS led 19-11 after one period capped by a Zoe Rector second-chance basket.

“We came out on fire, Taylor said. “We kind of knew what to expect from them, and we handled it well in the beginning. We had some people step up and do some big things for us, so I was excited about that.”

Snyder, a senior post who is the reigning Burke County girls player of the year, showed no signs of slowing down in the second period, scoring five more points, including back-to-back baskets off an offensive rebound and an Abernathy assist, and Draughn led 28-18 at the break. Snyder started the second half with another second-chance basket.

“We knew our inside game was going to be big for us against them,” Taylor said. “Everybody bought in and worked together to do our strategies.”

Following another Abernathy 3 and another Abernathy-to-Snyder inside connection, along with a Powell rebound basket, the Draughn advantage reached its highest point at 38-24 with 4:14 left in the third quarter. But North Rowan went on a 10-2 run from there to end the third quarter down just six, 40-34.

Three more Snyder baskets and another rebound basket for Powell put the visitors back up by 10, 48-38, with 3:38 to play before the Lady Cavaliers turned up the wick yet again.

Using a smothering defense — which Draughn had been able to break early in the game — North Rowan fed its offense to score seven straight points, with the last five coming after turnovers, to make it 48-45 with just 1:16 remaining.

From there, the hosts’ defense forced a Draughn backcourt violation, but the offense missed back-to-back 3-pointers, allowing Powell and Snyder to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Draughn was outscored 21-10 over a period of 10:42 on the clock spanning the final two quarters, but in the end, the Lady Wildcats did just enough to balance out North Rowan’s physicality in a game where not many fouls were called in either direction.

“We kind of expected that. We thought it would be like that, too,” Taylor said of the game’s rough-around-the-edges characteristic. “I think prior games against some physical teams helped us withstand what was going on. It did get physical there at the end, and we held on the best we could and got the win.”

Snyder finished with a double-double — a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds — in what ended up being one of her best games of the season as she was the focal point of the offense early and often.

“I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates feeding me in the post,” Snyder said. “We’ve been saying all along that we need to work together and believe in our program. I just think we made that happen today. They’re a physical team, and we just had to work our way through it. We believed we would make it happen in the end.”

Abernathy joined Snyder in double figures with 13 points, mostly off of a quartet of 3s.

“I’m very proud of my team. We played extremely hard,” Abernathy said. “We knew we would have to come in here and set the tone early and keep pushing throughout the game. We knew they were going to make runs. So, they made runs, we stopped the runs, then we made runs for ourselves. At the end, it got a little chippy there, but we kept pushing through and fought to the end.”

Powell (six points), Rector (four) and Cozort (four) completed the scoring for Draughn, which also got four assists and three rebounds from Woody and two rebounds and two assists from Jenna Abernathy.

Bailee Goodlett (17 points) was the only double-digit scorer for North Rowan.