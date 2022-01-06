Draughn girls move past Madison to 4-0 in WHC

MARSHALL — The Draughn girls basketball team’s stellar start to the season continued late Wednesday at Madison.
The Lady Wildcats comfortably topped the host Lady Patriots, 62-25, to move to 4-0 in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play, their best start to a league slate in 13 years.
The last and only other DHS girls team to start out 4-0 in conference play was the 2008-09 squad, which finished as undefeated South Piedmont Conference champions.
The outcome Wednesday night in the mountains was never in doubt as Draughn cumulatively outscored the hosts 40-5 in the odd-numbered quarters. DHS led 21-4 after a quarter, 30-14 at the halftime break and 49-15 after the third quarter as the Wildcats held Madison to one point in the penultimate frame.
Draughn (9-3 overall) once again was led by junior post Aubrie Snyder, who finished with a game-high 21 points to nearly equal the Patriots by herself. Ten of those points came in that nearly-perfect third quarter as she hit three field goals and went 4 of 5 from the foul line.
Classmate Ella Abernathy, who is second in Burke County to Snyder in scoring, supplied 15 more points in the victorious effort. She went 8 of 10 from the foul line and splashed a second-quarter 3-pointer.
Younger sister Jenna Abernathy, a sophomore, also finished in double figures with 11 points. Seven of those came in the opening frame, including one make from beyond the arc.
Kaitlyn Kincaid (six points), Alexis Diaz (four), Bailey Bryant (three) and Regan Winkler (two) completed the scoring output for Draughn.
The travel doesn’t ease up any for Draughn tonight as they have another road league game at Rosman. The Lady Tigers enter the contest at 10-1 overall and 3-1 in the WHC, with the loss coming at Mountain Heritage, 72-57, on Dec. 17.
Draughn and the Lady Cougars have not yet played.
The Wildcat boys did not play in Marshall on Wednesday night due to a quarantine. They also will not make the trip to Rosman on Friday.
