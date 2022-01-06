Draughn girls move past Madison to 4-0 in WHC

MARSHALL — The Draughn girls basketball team’s stellar start to the season continued late Wednesday at Madison.

The Lady Wildcats comfortably topped the host Lady Patriots, 62-25, to move to 4-0 in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play, their best start to a league slate in 13 years.

The last and only other DHS girls team to start out 4-0 in conference play was the 2008-09 squad, which finished as undefeated South Piedmont Conference champions.

The outcome Wednesday night in the mountains was never in doubt as Draughn cumulatively outscored the hosts 40-5 in the odd-numbered quarters. DHS led 21-4 after a quarter, 30-14 at the halftime break and 49-15 after the third quarter as the Wildcats held Madison to one point in the penultimate frame.

Draughn (9-3 overall) once again was led by junior post Aubrie Snyder, who finished with a game-high 21 points to nearly equal the Patriots by herself. Ten of those points came in that nearly-perfect third quarter as she hit three field goals and went 4 of 5 from the foul line.