Draughn girls move to ½ game behind Western Highlands lead

VALDESE — The gap to first place in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference now stands at just half a game.

In a makeup league game late Wednesday at home, the Draughn girls basketball team completed a season sweep over Owen with a 60-30 victory and moved to 8-1 in the WHC, just behind first-place Mountain Heritage at 8-0.

The Lady Wildcats led just 13-7 at the end of the first period before outscoring the visiting Warlassies 14-9 in the second frame to lead by 11 at the halftime break.

DHS followed that with a 33-14 second-half advantage for a doubled-up win.

Draughn (14-4 overall) was tied 4-4 early on until two 3-pointers by Ella Abernathy gave the hosts a 10-6 lead. Katie Cozort added another made 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats later in the quarter.

A combined 10 of 13 free-throw performance in the second quarter from Kaitlyn Kincaid, Regan Winkler, Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy further aided the Lady Wildcats.

Aubrie Snyder scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter before Kincaid, Cozort, Winkler, Snyder, Bailey Bryant, Rylee Woody and Alexis Diaz all scored in the fourth.