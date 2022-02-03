Draughn girls move to ½ game behind Western Highlands lead

VALDESE — The gap to first place in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference now stands at just half a game.
In a makeup league game late Wednesday at home, the Draughn girls basketball team completed a season sweep over Owen with a 60-30 victory and moved to 8-1 in the WHC, just behind first-place Mountain Heritage at 8-0.
The Lady Wildcats led just 13-7 at the end of the first period before outscoring the visiting Warlassies 14-9 in the second frame to lead by 11 at the halftime break.
DHS followed that with a 33-14 second-half advantage for a doubled-up win.
Draughn (14-4 overall) was tied 4-4 early on until two 3-pointers by Ella Abernathy gave the hosts a 10-6 lead. Katie Cozort added another made 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats later in the quarter.
A combined 10 of 13 free-throw performance in the second quarter from Kaitlyn Kincaid, Regan Winkler, Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy further aided the Lady Wildcats.
Aubrie Snyder scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter before Kincaid, Cozort, Winkler, Snyder, Bailey Bryant, Rylee Woody and Alexis Diaz all scored in the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats also recorded 23 rebounds as a team led by Snyder (eight) and Ella Abernathy (seven).
Ella Abernathy (11 points) was the other double-digit scorer for Draughn.
BOYS
Draughn 79, Owen 53
The Wildcats (11-6, 6-1 WHC) also completed a season sweep of the Warhorses and also moved within a half-game of first-place Mountain Heritage (7-1) after Wednesday’s home win.
Draughn led 14-6 after one quarter as Zaydin Pritchard and Eli Tillery each scored four points.
Zaydin Pritchard and Daylin Pritchard each hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and Tillery, Luke Rector and Beckett Nelson also scored to build a 40-18 halftime lead.
The Wildcats’ lead grew into the 20s at times as the visitors struggled to shrink their deficit.
Tillery (eight) and Daylin Pritchard (seven) combined for 15 of Draughn’s 39 second-half points to each finish with 17 total.
Tillery also added five rebounds as Zaydin Pritchard (13 points, two assists), Rector (nine points) and Brayden Schutt (seven) were Draughn’s other key contributors.
The Wildcats finish the week Saturday with another conference makeup contest, hosting Madison.