Draughn girls move to ½ game behind Western Highlands lead
H.S. Basketball
LADY ’CATS CLOSE IN

Draughn girls move to ½ game behind Western Highlands lead

020422-mnh-sports-bkh-draughnowen-latewedgamer-p1

Draughn's Aubrie Snyder, right, battles through contact to the basket during Tuesday night's girls basketball game versus Owen at home in Valdese.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

VALDESE — The gap to first place in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference now stands at just half a game.

In a makeup league game late Wednesday at home, the Draughn girls basketball team completed a season sweep over Owen with a 60-30 victory and moved to 8-1 in the WHC, just behind first-place Mountain Heritage at 8-0.

The Lady Wildcats led just 13-7 at the end of the first period before outscoring the visiting Warlassies 14-9 in the second frame to lead by 11 at the halftime break.

DHS followed that with a 33-14 second-half advantage for a doubled-up win.

Draughn (14-4 overall) was tied 4-4 early on until two 3-pointers by Ella Abernathy gave the hosts a 10-6 lead. Katie Cozort added another made 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats later in the quarter.

A combined 10 of 13 free-throw performance in the second quarter from Kaitlyn Kincaid, Regan Winkler, Ella Abernathy and Jenna Abernathy further aided the Lady Wildcats.

Aubrie Snyder scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter before Kincaid, Cozort, Winkler, Snyder, Bailey Bryant, Rylee Woody and Alexis Diaz all scored in the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats also recorded 23 rebounds as a team led by Snyder (eight) and Ella Abernathy (seven).

Ella Abernathy (11 points) was the other double-digit scorer for Draughn.

020422-mnh-sports-bkh-draughnowen-latewedgamer-p2

Draughn's Beckett Nelson moves past an Owen defender during Tuesday night's home boys basketball game in Valdese.

BOYS
Draughn 79, Owen 53

The Wildcats (11-6, 6-1 WHC) also completed a season sweep of the Warhorses and also moved within a half-game of first-place Mountain Heritage (7-1) after Wednesday’s home win.

Draughn led 14-6 after one quarter as Zaydin Pritchard and Eli Tillery each scored four points.

Zaydin Pritchard and Daylin Pritchard each hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and Tillery, Luke Rector and Beckett Nelson also scored to build a 40-18 halftime lead.

The Wildcats’ lead grew into the 20s at times as the visitors struggled to shrink their deficit.

Tillery (eight) and Daylin Pritchard (seven) combined for 15 of Draughn’s 39 second-half points to each finish with 17 total.

Tillery also added five rebounds as Zaydin Pritchard (13 points, two assists), Rector (nine points) and Brayden Schutt (seven) were Draughn’s other key contributors.

The Wildcats finish the week Saturday with another conference makeup contest, hosting Madison.

JV BOYS
Draughn 49, Owen 32

The JV Wildcats (2-12, 2-4 WHC) also picked up a win late Wednesday at home.

Draughn was led by 10 points from Jacob Mull as Logan Carswell (seven) and Tate Jensen and Emery Clark (five apiece) were other the hosts’ leading scorers.

Tags

