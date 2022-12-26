Draughn girls open FHS tourney with comeback win

The Draughn girls basketball team took about a quarter to shake off some post-Christmas malaise and digest breakfast with a 10 a.m. start to open the 48th annual Freedom Christmas Invitational on Monday.

After that, it was fairly smooth sailing as the Lady Wildcats quickly closed the deficit to gain a 56-43 win over Charlotte Country Day and secure a spot in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. championship bracket game versus Hibriten, which dispatched Enka 69-31 in Monday's first round.

Draughn (7-2) fell behind 10-0 and still trailed 14-4 after the first quarter before senior guard Katie Cozort opened the second period with back-to-back baskets, the first off a Jenna Abernathy assist and the second after a steal.

An Ella Abernathy 3-pointer, a Zoey Rector rebound basket and a Jenna Abernathy 3 gave DHS its first tie at 16-16 near the quarter's midpoint. Two more ties occurred on another Cozort steal-and-score and an Emilee Cook free throw before Cozort's rebound basket gave the Wildcats their first lead, 21-19, with 52 seconds left in the first half.

The Lady Buccaneers ended the half on a 4-0 run to lead 23-21 and made the third quarter's first basket, but a 9-0 Draughn run on two Aubrie Snyder baskets, an Ella Abernathy 3 and another pickpocket score by Cozort made it 30-25 Draughn, a lead it would never relinquish.

Cozort (eight rebounds, three steals) scored six more points in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 18.

"We've just got to compete," Cozort said. "We've known against Ashe (County after an 82-80 overtime win) that we're a very competitive group of girls. We know we can come back in situations like that, it's just about getting the energy back up and being confident in ourselves and each other to succeed.

"I knew I just had to step up a little bit for my team. Everyone did great. Everyone did their job toward the end. At the beginning, everybody just had to step up. When I got my first few points, my confidence went up."

Ella Abernathy added 14 points for Draughn, Snyder (five blocks) finished with eight and Rector posted seven. Taylor Holder (five), Jenna Abernathy (three) and Cook (one) also scored for the Lady Wildcats.

Charlotte Country Day, which moves into the consolation bracket to play Enka at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, was led by 15 points from Olive Bigham and 14 from Margaret Blythe.