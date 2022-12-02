Draughn girls open season with 66-9 win over Patton

VALDESE — The season started off on the right foot for the Draughn girls basketball team.

After a successful preseason at Freedom's Super Saturday scrimmage, followed by a long layover as the school adjusted its hoops schedule for a football playoff run, the Lady Wildcats finally tipped off their regular season Thursday, hosting county rival Patton in nonconference action and emerging with a 66-9 victory.

"We have a lot to offer offensively, but I was most proud of our defensive effort," said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor. "We have unselfish players willing to move the ball around."

The Lady Wildcats (1-0) started off with a 24-point shutout lead after one quarter and scored 21 second-quarter points to initiate the mercy-rule running clock in the second half.

Aubrie Snyder led eight Draughn scorers with 17 points, followed by Ella Abernathy (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Jenna Abernathy (11 points) also scoring in double figures.

Freshmen Emilee Cook (nine points) and Zoe Rector (six) and senior Maddison Powell (six) were other leading scorers for DHS

For the Lady Panthers (0-3), Lindsey Devine, Christina Skelly, Karson Pinkerton and Savanna Pinkerton all scored two points apiece.