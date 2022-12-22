Draughn girls rally to beat Ashe in 82-80 OT thriller

WEST JEFFERSON — Down double-digits early, the Draughn girls basketball team looked to be in for a long night of nonconference play.

But the Lady Wildcats eventually were able to put every minute of regulation — plus a few more — to good use as they rallied to top host Ashe County 82-80 in a thrilling overtime victory on Wednesday evening to head into the Christmas break on a high note.

Draughn (6-2) trailed 25-14 after just a quarter and saw the deficit grow to 15 points by halftime at 41-26. But the comeback slowly began after the intermission, with DHS drawing within 53-40 after three periods, setting the visitors up for a huge fourth frame.

The Lady Wildcats outscored the host Lady Huskies 30-17 over the final eight minutes of regulation to force OT. Senior guard Ella Abernathy, who hit 1,000 career points during the contest, was a major catalyst, scoring 13 points in the quarter on three 3-pointers and a 4 for 4 showing from the foul line.

Aubrie Snyder added seven points in the fourth quarter and Emilee Cook posted six as DHS knotted things up at 70-70 to send the game into the bonus period.

Once there, Draughn got a 3 from Jenna Abernathy, four more points from Ella Abernathy and clutch baskets from Snyder and Katie Cozort as they edged out Ashe County, which had five players find the scoresheet in OT but came up a bucket short.

Ella Abernathy, en route to her career milestone, tied for game-high honors with 23 points. She hit two 3s in the first quarter but was held off the scoreboard over the next two periods before her major contributions in the fourth frame and overtime.

Snyder scored 20 points for the Lady Wildcats in a more balanced performance, hitting two 3s and going 4 for 4 from the foul line as she scored in all five periods of play.

Emilee Cook joined them in double figures for the second straight night with 18 points, knocking down at least one field goal in the four quarters and going 7 of 12 from the stripe.

Jenna Abernathy (eight points), Cozort (five), Maddison Powell (five) and Zoe Rector (three) completed the scoring for Draughn.

Ashe County placed four scorers in double-digits, including Paige Overcash (23 points) — who had three baskets apiece in the first three periods before Draughn held her to just five total points in the fourth frame and OT — and Abigail Jones (14), Abby Sheets (12) and Kirklyn Hudler (11). Lexie Dawson added nine points for the hosts.

BOYS

Ashe County 76, Draughn 66

A 30-point showing from junior forward Eli Tillery wasn’t enough for the Wildcats (3-4), who fell behind 26-12 after one quarter and never fully recovered in Wednesday evening’s non-league contest in West Jefferson.

The score was 40-29 Huskies at halftime and 57-45 after three quarters and Draughn outscored the hosts 21-19 in the final period, but the early hole was just too deep.

Tillery scored seven of Draughn’s 12 points in the first quarter, all from the foul line as he went 7 of 10 from the stripe. He added seven more in the second on three baskets and another foul shot, 10 points in the third on five baskets from the floor and six in the fourth on two field goals and 2 for 2 from the line.

Senior guard Eli Pritchard (13 points) — who also scored in each quarter — and freshman D’Andre Moore — who made a pair of two-pointers in the second period and two 3s in the fourth — joined Tillery in double figures.

Luke Rector (four points), Josh Elkins (3-pointer) and Blake McElyea, Grady Wooden and Tanner Woody (two apiece) also scored for DHS in the loss.

Jake Grubb (27 points), Harrison Langdon (25) and Austin Grogan (12) had big nights to lead the host Huskies to victory.

JV BOYS

Ashe County 46, Draughn 39

The JV Wildcats (2-6) trailed just 10-9 after a quarter and 17-15 at halftime but couldn’t stay as close after the intermission of Wednesday’s nonconference game on the road in West Jefferson.

Tate Jensen (13 points) and Blair Cooper (11) reached double figures to lead the way for Draughn in the loss.

JV GIRLS

Ashe County 25, Draughn 22

The JV Lady Wildcats (3-2) led 8-2 after the first period and 14-7 at the half before going cold in Wednesday’s non-league road game in West Jefferson, in which the hosts only went 4 for 18 from the foul line.

Jacey Davis (12 points) and Kenley Berry (eight) combined for all but two of Draughn’s points.