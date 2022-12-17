Draughn girls retake lead late to stave off WHC foe Avery 53-50

NEWLAND — After building a double-digit lead early and holding it through the end of the third quarter, momentum seemed to abandon the Draughn girls basketball team late.

Luckily for the Lady Wildcats, the departure was only temporary as they were able to regain the lead in the final minute and stay unbeaten in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference knocking off host Avery County 53-50 after ending the contest on an 8-3 run.

Draughn (4-2, 2-0 WHC) built its first 10-point lead by the 2:02 mark of the first quarter and led by that amount after each of the subsequent periods, 31-21 and 43-33.

But the Lady Vikings went on a 14-2 tear to open the fourth and final frame, taking their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 3:16 left to play.

After that, Draughn’s Abernathy sisters worked to get to the foul line and made it worth the while.

Junior Jenna Abernathy (6 for 6) and senior Ella Abernathy (2 for 2) were flawless from the stripe down the stretch, helping retake the lead and then negate another Avery make from beyond the arc with 20 seconds left that made it a one-point game, 51-50.

Jenna Abernathy’s last two makes with 18 ticks left on the clock sealed it as a Lady Vikings timeout with 7.2 seconds left ended up unproductive as a 3-point try at the buzzer was no good.

“First of all, I’d say Avery is a much-improved team from last year. I thought they played hard all game,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor. “We made some free throws down the stretch, and that was really big for us. I thought we maintained our composure really well with the fans and a kind of crazy atmosphere tonight. I was really proud of that.”

Ella Abernathy staked Draughn to the early lead with 16 points in the first quarter, including four 3s. She had two more treys in the third period and finished with a game-high 24 points.

“We knew (Avery was) going to be much better than last year, so we had to make sure that we executed our game plan,” said Ella Abernathy, who took assists from her sister on five of her six 3s. “We came out strong in the first quarter. Then, they came back. But we kept our composure.

“It was a good way to start a game. I’m just lucky to have my teammates to get the ball to me, and shots were falling tonight.”

Jenna Abernathy finished with 13 points and Aubrie Snyder tallied eight for the visitors. Katie Cozort led Draughn with nine rebounds.

BOYS

Avery County 82, Draughn 58

The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 WHC) kept it close for most of the first half, trailing just 26-24 with 2:36 left before the intermission, before the host Vikings began to pull away.

Avery ended the second quarter on a 9-3 run to lead by eight then increased that lead to 14 points, 59-45, in a high-scoring third quarter. The final frame also belonged to the Vikings, who held a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter by putting 23 more points on the board.

In its first league loss, Draughn couldn’t keep up as it battled through some foul trouble and watched 10 Avery attempts from beyond the arc fall true during the game, including eight in the second half and seven in the fourth period alone.

Luke Rector led Draughn with 16 points. He was joined in double figures by Zaydin Pritchard (12 points) and Eli Tillery (11). Eli Pritchard scored eight and freshman D’Andre Moore, who drew the start, added six more.

DHS scored just five points off the bench, including a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left.