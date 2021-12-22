Draughn girls secure fourth 3-0 league start in program history

The lead for the Lady Wildcats got as high as 33 points in the third quarter off baskets from Kaitlyn Kincaid and Bailey Bryant.

Snyder also pulled down seven rebounds, including three offensive put-back shots.

Jenna Abernathy (11), Kincaid (nine), Bryant (four), Regan Winkler (two) and Rylee Woody (one) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.

Draughn’s next contest will be on Jan. 4 in Marshall, a WHC meeting with Madison.

BOYS

Draughn 80, Mitchell 45

Ten Wildcats scored in their final game before the break to go above .500 overall and in conference with a 6-5 overall mark and a 2-1 record in WHC action.

“We were disappointed with how we played (last Friday) at Avery, so we had to play better,” said Draughn coach Yates Jensen. “I feel this is a quality win for us.”

Luke Rector led the first-quarter charge with 10 points as the Wildcats built up a six-point lead.

Seven different players scored in the second quarter, including Zaydin Pritchard, Daylin Pritchard and Matt Reep, who each swished a 3-pointer to lead by 17 at the halftime break.