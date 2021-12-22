Draughn girls secure fourth 3-0 league start in program history

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team is off to one of its best starts ever in its first season as a member of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
The Lady Wildcats (8-3, 3-0 WHC) gained a 66-44 home win over Mitchell on Tuesday to continue their early spark heading into a 15-day Christmas break.
It is the fourth time in program history that a Lady Wildcats team has started off a conference season 3-0, joining the 2008-09 Catawba Valley 2A Conference, 2013-14 South Mountain 2A/3A Conference, and 2017-18 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference squads.
The ’08-09 squad finished as undefeated league champions, the ’13-14 team wound up .500 and tied for fourth in the standings, and the ’17-18 bunch finished in a tie for second-place.
“We’re playing as a team and working hard in practice,” said junior Ella Abernathy, who led the Lady Wildcats in Tuesday’s win with 23 points and is second in the county in scoring with an average of 15.6 points per game.
Twenty-one of those Tuesday points came in the opening quarter of play — the entirety of the DHS output as they secured a 21-11 lead — including five 3-pointers, to give Draughn the early 10-point cushion.
Aubrie Snyder added 11 of her 16 total points in the second quarter, extending the lead at halftime to 18 points, 36-18.
The lead for the Lady Wildcats got as high as 33 points in the third quarter off baskets from Kaitlyn Kincaid and Bailey Bryant.
Snyder also pulled down seven rebounds, including three offensive put-back shots.
Jenna Abernathy (11), Kincaid (nine), Bryant (four), Regan Winkler (two) and Rylee Woody (one) completed the Lady Wildcats’ scoring.
Draughn’s next contest will be on Jan. 4 in Marshall, a WHC meeting with Madison.
BOYS
Draughn 80, Mitchell 45
Ten Wildcats scored in their final game before the break to go above .500 overall and in conference with a 6-5 overall mark and a 2-1 record in WHC action.
“We were disappointed with how we played (last Friday) at Avery, so we had to play better,” said Draughn coach Yates Jensen. “I feel this is a quality win for us.”
Luke Rector led the first-quarter charge with 10 points as the Wildcats built up a six-point lead.
Seven different players scored in the second quarter, including Zaydin Pritchard, Daylin Pritchard and Matt Reep, who each swished a 3-pointer to lead by 17 at the halftime break.
The second-half lead built up to as great as 33 points after Zaydin Pritchard made his fourth 3-pointer in the game, finishing with a team-high 15 points.