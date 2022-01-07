Draughn girls suffer 1st WHC loss in OT

ROSMAN — The Draughn girls basketball team was denied its first 5-0 league start in more than a decade with an overtime loss on Friday.

The Lady Wildcats pushed host Rosman to the end of regulation but were outscored 8-5 in the bonus period and fell, 60-57 in OT in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action.

The loss denied the Wildcats their first 5-0 beginning to a league slate since 2008-09, when they were undefeated Southern Piedmont Conference champions.

Junior post Aubrie Snyder scored all five DHS points in the extra frame, but it wasn't quite enough after Draughn's 8-4 advantage in the fourth quarter extended the contest. Draughn previously had trailed 23-14 after a quarter, 35-32 at the half and 48-44 after three quarters of play.

Rosman sophomore Alissa Cheek largely was responsible for the hosts' early advantage as she scored 16 of the Lady Tigers' 21 first-quarter points. Cheek finished with a team-high 21 points.

Snyder scored a game-high 25 for Draughn but was more balanced, scoring six in the first, four in the second, five in the third and five in the fourth before her overtime performance capped off the total.