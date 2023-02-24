BURNSVILLE — The Draughn girls basketball team’s best state playoffs appearance in well more than a decade got quite a bit better on Thursday night.

In the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state postseason for the first time since 2009, the No. 16 West seed Lady Wildcats made the most of the opportunity by knocking off No. 1 West seed Mountain Heritage 47-37 in a massive upset of their Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference rival.

The Lady Cougars (24-3) were the WHC’s regular-season and tournament champions in undefeated fashion and hadn’t lost at all since dropping a pair of back-to-back nonconference games versus Watauga in early December. They beat the Lady Wildcats (16-12) 55-40 in Burnsville on Jan. 12 and 51-40 in Valdese on Feb. 7.

Safe to say the third time was the charm.

Draughn got ahead early, leading 10-8 at the end of the first quarter as Ella Abernathy knocked down a pair of 3-quarters and scored another basket for eight early points. But Mountain Heritage claimed a 13-7 edge in the second quarter to go into halftime up 21-17 as the Lady Wildcats were held to one field goal by Rylee Woody and went just 5 of 12 from the foul line in the period.

DHS was back on track in the third quarter, however, outscoring the hosts 16-11 on 3s from Abernathy and Zoe Rector, who combined for 12 points in the frame, to lead 33-32. And it was Draughn that employed some shutdown defense late in the going, taking the fourth quarter 14-5 by holding Mountain Heritage to just two baskets and one free throw on four attempts while Jenna Abernathy scored seven points (3-pointer, 4 of 5 free throws), to seal the 10-point win and a trip to the third round to visit No. 8 West seed North Rowan (20-8) in Spencer late Saturday.

Ella Abernathy (15 points) and Jenna Abernathy (12) finished in double figures for Draughn. The Lady Wildcats also got scoring from Rector (seven points), Aubrie Snyder (five), Woody (four), Katie Cozort (two) and Maddison Powell (two).

Kaydence Kooles (11 points) was Mountain Heritage’s only double-digit scorer.

The winner of Saturday’s Draughn-North Rowan contest will face either No. 5 West seed Eastern Randolph (19-7) or No. 13 West seed Robbinsville (19-8) in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals on Tuesday.