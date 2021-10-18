 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn girls tennis earns No. 5 seed in 1A dual-team playoffs
0 comments
H.S. Girls Tennis

Draughn girls tennis earns No. 5 seed in 1A dual-team playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101921-mnh-sports-ten-draughngirls-playoffdraw-logo1

The Draughn girls tennis team was awarded the No. 5 West seed in the 1A dual-team state playoffs as the NCHSAA released postseason brackets on Monday.

That means the Lady Wildcats (5-3), who received the top 1A berth out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference after going 4-2 in the league, will start the playoffs at home in Valdese on Wednesday versus No. 12 Highland Tech (6-7).

A win over the Rams on Wednesday would send DHS into the second round to either visit No. 4 Christ the King (6-2) or host No. 13 Starmount (6-9) next Tuesday. The 1A West Regional semifinals are slated for Nov. 1, the regional finals for Nov. 3 and the state championships for Nov. 6.

Draughn was the only Burke County team to earn a spot in the dual-team tennis playoffs, which return after a year away due to COVID-19. Last year’s team champions were crowned at the individual state tennis tournaments.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert