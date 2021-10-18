Draughn girls tennis earns No. 5 seed in 1A dual-team playoffs

The Draughn girls tennis team was awarded the No. 5 West seed in the 1A dual-team state playoffs as the NCHSAA released postseason brackets on Monday.

That means the Lady Wildcats (5-3), who received the top 1A berth out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference after going 4-2 in the league, will start the playoffs at home in Valdese on Wednesday versus No. 12 Highland Tech (6-7).

A win over the Rams on Wednesday would send DHS into the second round to either visit No. 4 Christ the King (6-2) or host No. 13 Starmount (6-9) next Tuesday. The 1A West Regional semifinals are slated for Nov. 1, the regional finals for Nov. 3 and the state championships for Nov. 6.

Draughn was the only Burke County team to earn a spot in the dual-team tennis playoffs, which return after a year away due to COVID-19. Last year’s team champions were crowned at the individual state tennis tournaments.

