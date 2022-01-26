Draughn girls top Mitchell, get to 6-1 in WHC

BAKERSVILLE — The Draughn girls basketball team’s strong start to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play continued late Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats topped league foe Mitchell on the road, 57-39, and moved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in WHC play. It also marked a season sweep of the Lady Mountaineers for DHS, which also won the teams’ meeting on Dec. 21, 66-44.

Draughn led by just three points, 16-13, at the end of the first quarter, but pulled away with an 18-8 second quarter for a 34-21 halftime advantage. The visitors’ defense then held Mitchell to just five points in the third frame.

As has often been the case this season, Ella Abernathy and Aubrie Snyder led the way for the Lady Wildcats, scoring 15 points apiece. Snyder did most of her damage in the first quarter with 10 points, including a 3-pointer, while Abernathy was 10 for 10 from the foul line for the game and splashed a second-half trey.

Bailey Bryant’s nine-point performance for DHS included a first-quarter 3, and Jenna Abernathy hit a pair from beyond the arc in the second period en route to seven points. Kaitlyn Kincaid also scored seven points, going 5 for 5 from the stripe across the final three quarters.