Draughn hoops teams win WHC openers at Owen

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls basketball team’s debut in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference went precisely to plan.

The Lady Wildcats scored a convincing 70-57 road victory over Owen on Tuesday evening to move to 1-0 in the league.

Offensively, Draughn dominated inside and out, logging seven 3-pointers as a team and drawing fouls almost at will on its way to the double-digit win. Junior center Aubrie Snyder controlled the paint for the Lady Wildcats, leading all scorers with 22 points, while guards Jenna Abernathy and Kaitlyn Kincaid were dialed in from long-range, each contributing 14 points.

The Lady Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 WHC) started out hot, relying on the strength of their swarming fullcourt pressure defense and a pair of 3s from Kincaid to jump out to a 15-8 first-quarter lead before Ella Abernathy capped off the period with a buzzer-beater from just short of mid-court

The Warlassies’ offense warmed up in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to cut into Draughn’s double-digit lead. The Lady Wildcats fought back, and the two teams traded baskets for most of the quarter on the way to a 33-23 Draughn halftime lead.