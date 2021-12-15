Draughn hoops teams win WHC openers at Owen

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn girls basketball team’s debut in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference went precisely to plan.
The Lady Wildcats scored a convincing 70-57 road victory over Owen on Tuesday evening to move to 1-0 in the league.
Offensively, Draughn dominated inside and out, logging seven 3-pointers as a team and drawing fouls almost at will on its way to the double-digit win. Junior center Aubrie Snyder controlled the paint for the Lady Wildcats, leading all scorers with 22 points, while guards Jenna Abernathy and Kaitlyn Kincaid were dialed in from long-range, each contributing 14 points.
The Lady Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 WHC) started out hot, relying on the strength of their swarming fullcourt pressure defense and a pair of 3s from Kincaid to jump out to a 15-8 first-quarter lead before Ella Abernathy capped off the period with a buzzer-beater from just short of mid-court
The Warlassies’ offense warmed up in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to cut into Draughn’s double-digit lead. The Lady Wildcats fought back, and the two teams traded baskets for most of the quarter on the way to a 33-23 Draughn halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same as Draughn opened the quarter with an 11-4 run. Snyder continued to dominate down low despite being consistently double-teamed. The extra attention on Snyder allowed sophomore point guard Jenna Abernathy, who scored all 14 of her points in the second half, to dial in her shot. By the end of the third period, Draughn had extended its lead to 20, allowing the visitors to cruise through the fourth quarter to the triumph.
Junior Carly Hancock led the way for Owen. Her 17-point performance was complemented by a 16-point, 12-rebound display by senior Mattie Lehman.
However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Draughn’s balanced offensive attack as the Lady Wildcats claimed their third straight win.
DHS returned to nonconference action with a home game against South Caldwell late Wednesday, but will resume WHC play at Avery County on Friday.
BOYS
Draughn 73, Owen 43
The Wildcat boys (5-3, 1-0 WHC) also were successful in their conference-opener, upending an under-matched Warhorses squad on the road.
Junior center Luke Rector led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points in an impressive showing. Eli Tillery and Daylin Pritchard each contributed 14 in a well-balanced offensive attack that saw 12 Draughn players score.
The Wildcats capitalized on their athleticism early, getting to the basket with east and shutting down Owen with their tenacious defense to build a 23-4 first-quarter lead. Draughn coach Yates Jensen turned to his bench early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats still managed to extend their lead, going into the locker room with a 23-point advantage.
The third quarter started with an 11-4 Owen run, but after a Draughn timeout, the stifling Wildcat defense kicked back in, creating turnovers and smothering the overwhelmed Warhorses. Draughn pushed its advantage to 25 by the close of the third quarter behind Tillery and Rector, who combined for 14 of the Wildcats’ 20 points in the period.
In the fourth quarter, the game’s conclusion was never in doubt as both teams emptied their benches. When the buzzer sounded, Draughn’s runaway 30-point victory delighted both the DHS fans in attendance and Jensen.
“It was our first conference game, so we didn’t really know what to expect from these teams up here in the mountains,” Jensen said. “We came out and played hard and executed very well early and got up a big lead early and were able to coast the rest of the way.”
Junior guard Alex Sanchez led the way for Owen with 11 points, but in the end, Draughn’s full-roster attack was too much for the Warhorses.
After relying heavily on his bench — which outscored Owen’s reserves 18-12 — Jensen said the game gave them an excellent opportunity to gain some experience in various situations.
“It was a good opportunity for our guys to get some playing time,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll pay off for us down the road.”
Jason Koon can be reached at sports@morganton.com.