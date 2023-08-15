VALDESE — Last year’s Draughn football team put together the best season by any Burke County team in several decades, and certainly the deepest postseason push by any county squad since consolidation in the 1970s.

The Wildcats think they can do it again.

Bringing back their superstar quarterback and wide receiver, along with several other key pieces in the receiving corps, offensive line and on the defense, DHS feels ready to repeat as the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion and make another strong run in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs after making the 1A West Regional finals last December.

“We believe that with this group of young men we have right now that we can reach those same goals and maybe even get to the top goal, which, of course, is to play for a state championship,” said Draughn head coach Chris Powell, who is entering his sixth season in Valdese and has steadily improved the Wildcats each season from 1-10 in 2018 to 7-5 in 2019 and 5-2 in the spring of 2021 before a blip of 6-6 in the fall of 2021 led to last year’s 13-2 mark.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy task. Every team we play, they’re going to be coming after us. Our motto the whole offseason is we’re not going to be the hunted, we’re still going hunting because we have unfinished business. We believe we can get there, and the No. 1 way to get there is to stay healthy throughout the year. We were able to do that last year for the most part. We had some guys who were out early in the season, but we got them back and stayed healthy throughout the long playoff run. No. 2 is to just continue to grow. We do bring back a lot of key players, especially in our skill positions, but you lose a lot off of a team like that last year, especially up front.”

Of highest notability, the Wildcats bring back both senior quarterback Eli Tillery — who last year completed 159 of 256 passes for 2,549 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions, also running for 590 yards and 10 more scores — and senior running back Nigel Dula, who gashed defenses last year to the tune of 1,807 yards and 29 TDs on 198 carries.

DHS did lose its top two receivers in Zach Pinkerton (55-1,105-18) and Eli Pritchard (28-395-10), but brings back senior No. 3 pass-catcher Connor Pinkerton (24-373-2), Dula (17-261-2) and Justice Cunningham (2-46), who ran for 845 yards and 16 scores last year and is expected to see an expanded role at wide receiver this year, along with Sterling Radabaugh.(7-71-1).

Another part of the Wildcats’ foundation on offense will be returning starters on the line in senior left tackle Jesus Becerra and Tristan Hines, a senior who will rotate between right guard and right tackle. The rest of the line will consist of junior left guard Ty Matthews, junior center Paul Miller and senior right tackle Will Seagle, who will rotate with Hines, freshman Talon Bradshaw and freshman Tavion Wilkerson. Senior Kelton Mitchell also will be in the mix at right guard once he returns from injury.

“We’ve got guys who got experience due to (blowout) scores in conference games and things like that, but nothing compares to being thrown to the fire full-time,” Powell said. “We’re going to have some young kids who are going to have to step up, so we have to continue to grow in that aspect.

“Defensively, we lost three of our four linebackers. We’ve got to make some growth there. In the secondary, we bring back a good bit. But we’re excited for the opportunity to go out and play this year and see if we can get back to where we were last year.”

Standing in the Wildcats’ way as they look to repeat in the WHC are Mitchell, who went 5-1 last year and Mountain Heritage (4-2). The Mountaineers and the Cougars established themselves as league powers in the first year of the current alignment, but Draughn beat Mitchell 56-21 (regular season) and 35-10 (playoffs last year) and topped Mountain Heritage 49-21.

At least on paper in the month of August, that looks pretty favorable for DHS to get another trophy.

“I think our conference can be up for grabs. I really do,” Powell said. “Mitchell is about like us as far as numbers lost to graduation. But coach (Travise) Pitman is going to do a phenomenal job having those guys ready to play. He’s a great coach and he knows how to get those kids to buy into the program and the system. Those guys will be tough, no ifs, ands or buts about it.

“Mountain Heritage was young last year. They’ve got a lot returning and bring their quarterback back. I’ve said it 100 times, when you bring your quarterback back, you’ve always got a puncher’s chance.”

Draughn opens the season on the road on Friday, traveling to Gastonia for a nonconference tilt with Hunter Huss.