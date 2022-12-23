Draughn lineman Rector is DI-bound with Gardner-Webb

VALDESE — Draughn Luke Rector became Burke County’s first NCAA Division I signee in football in three years as he made things official with Gardner-Webb this past week.

The Wildcats’ senior two-way lineman is the first since former teammate Braxton Cox, a quarterback, signed with Presbyterian — like the Runnin’ Bulldogs, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision — before later transferring to Barton.

Rector, who played center and left tackle on offense and defensive tackle on the other side of the ball, was a four-year varsity member and starter for Draughn.

For his recently completed senior season, Rector was named the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference’s co-lineman of the year after helping guide the Wildcats to their first-ever league championship and the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals in the county’s deepest playoff run all-time. Offensively, he led DHS with 56 pancake blocks and was fifth defensively in tackles (70), third in tackles for loss (14), third in sacks (three) and fifth in QB hurries (five). He also had one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

As a junior, Rector was named first-team All-Burke County and All-WHC after tallying 44 pancake blocks, 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Rector also was first-team all-county as a sophomore and was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference in the Wildcats’ final year in that league after accumulating 35 pancake blocks, 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, three QB hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

And as a freshman, Rector was All-Burke County honorable mention and All-NWFAC.

Rector said the coaching staff and proximity to home were two of the factors that led him to join the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Boiling Springs next fall.

“The first decision was definitely the coaches — Coach (Joe) Scelfo, (the running game coordinator and offensive line coach), and Coach (Tre) Lamb, (the head coach) — they’re great guys,” Rector said. “I felt like I was just part of them and could be myself around them. They’re just great guys all the way around.

“(Being close to home) was a little bit of it. My close family can come to all the games because it’s right there close to home. The away games are relatively close to home, too. My extended family can all come to the games because they love football.”

Center is Rector’s likely college destination, the spot on the offensive line where he spent the majority of his four-year varsity prep career.

“That’s where I’m going to try to slot in and go to work in the gym and hopefully earn the starting position and get some playing time,” Rector said. “Coach Scelfo is really going to make me into a better player and a better center all the way around. Hopefully, I can get my body right, as well, and be a great player. It’s a lot of responsibility, but hopefully, I can do it.

“I think I’ll fit in great because they run a lot of wide zone. That’s just getting out and running as a lineman. That’s what they want, athletic linemen who can get out and run and block the linebackers and get up to the second level. I think I’ll fit in great with their scheme.”

DHS head coach Chris Powell reiterated his player’s belief that he will fit in well with the Runnin’ Bulldogs starting with the 2023 season.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Powell said. “Four years ago, this senior class came in as freshmen and we knew this could be the foundation for what we wanted to build here. Guys like Luke have really bought in and sold out for four solid years. I’m really excited to see him go to the next level. I knew for several years that he was a Division I athlete. I’m excited that Gardner-Webb took a chance on him. He’s going to be able to go somewhere that’s close to home with an opportunity to walk in and get playing time right away if he earns it. So, for him to have that opportunity is big.

“I really think he fits well with them. A lot of their schematics are very similar to ours. He’s got experience running the type of offense that they run. Coach Scelfo’s talked to me before and said they’re looking at moving some kids around to put him at center as a freshman if he can do what he’s supposed to and be ready to go when he gets there.”

Rector, who said he plans to manage in business or sports management, said he was a little disappointed in falling one game shy of battling for a state championship as a senior, but summed up the season and his prep career as a success.

“I’m going to miss high school football,” Rector said. “(Powell) made it feel like a college environment. He worked us every day in practice, worked us in the weight room, made us get in there in the summer. Our teammates made each other better every day. We had a lot of competitions to make each other better every day, and Coach Powell was a big part of that.

“It was a great (senior) season. We were definitely disappointed with the loss, but we went out there and tried our best, and that’s all you can ask for.”