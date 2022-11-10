Draughn looking for another win in postseason rematch with Mitchell

VALDESE — For the Draughn football team, Friday marks Round 2 both in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs and versus Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference foe Mitchell this season.

The No. 6 West seed Wildcats (11-1) and No. 11 West seed Mountaineers (8-3) will meet for the second time this fall, with Friday’s postseason meeting coming about a month and a half after DHS won the regular-season conference game, also in Valdese, by a 56-21 score on Sept. 29.

Whether things will be that one-sided this time — and how much expected rainy weather will impact the game — are the main questions leading up to kickoff.

“Mitchell is a great football team,” said Draughn head coach Chris Powell, who is looking to take his squad to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history after reaching the second round for the second straight season. “Coach (Travise) Pitman has done a great job coaching those guys. I know they’re going to come down here with a chip on their shoulder after the last game, so we’ve got to be prepared.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. Our kids have a chip on their shoulder because some people feel like what we’ve done this year still isn’t legit. We still feel like we have something to prove every time we go out, so we’ve practiced like that this week.”

Procuring a season sweep of Mitchell would very much be a legitimate feat. The Mountaineers have tons of playoff experience, falling in the NCHSAA 1A state championship game last year and in 2015 and advancing to at least the second round of the postseason every season in between as the program established itself as a true state powerhouse in that classification.

In the Sept. 29 game, Draughn led 14-7 after a quarter and 27-14 at halftime before outscoring the visitors 29-7 after the intermission. Junior running back Nigel Dula ran 22 times for 214 yards and five touchdowns to lead the offensive explosion.

Classmate Eli Tillery at quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score. Zach Pinkerton caught three balls for 71 yards, including the TD.

That trio leads Burke County in each major offensive statistical category this season as Tillery has completed 113 of 187 passes for 1,958 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions; Dula has run 107 times for 1,207 yards and 21 TDs; and Pinkerton has 40 receptions for 894 yards and 16 scores.

Senior quarterback Ty Turbyfill accounted for all three Mitchell TDs on Sept. 29, carrying 10 times for 66 yards and two scores and completing 5 of 11 passes for 171 yards, including a 67-yard TD pass to Dalton Hollifield.

For the season, Turbyfill has a 68-371-9 rushing line and has 1,030 passing yards with 14 touchdowns. Running back Chad Giarusso is nearly as prolific offensively this season with 1,202 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 145 carries and 11 receptions for 170 yards and four scores. Hollifield (25-487-7) is the Mountaineers’ leading receiver.

“To beat Mitchell again — you know it’s tough to beat teams multiple times in a year — we’ve got to take care of the ball offensively,” Powell said. “Last Friday, we had a couple turnovers, which has been uncharacteristic of us. Defensively, we’ve got to continue to fly to the football and create turnovers. I think almost every week we create two turnovers. And in the third phase of the game, we’ve got to continue to make big plays on special teams. We had two onside kicks recovered last week and took another one to the house on a kickoff return. We’ve got to continue to make big plays in all three facets of the game.”

Powell said the key to victory in September was winning in the trenches on both sides of the football. He believes that will be integral to scoring another victory, even if Mitchell adds some new twists to its gameplan, which is something Powell expects on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve been practicing some things we think may be adjustments they make,” Powell said. “And we’ve got to be able to make adjustments on the fly.”

The Draughn-Mitchell contest, unlike several other second-round games in the region this week, was not moved up to Thursday in response to the weather forecast after the schools did not come to an agreement to do so. DHS tarped its field on Wednesday, but weather still will affect the game — and possibly have differing impacts on Draughn, which likes to be balanced offensively, and Mitchell, which is a run-first team.

“The weather isn’t going to be great, but we’ve still got to be able to throw the football,” Powell said. “I think we can do that with our quarterback and receivers with large hands. ... I think playing on our field is going to be difficult for both teams. Our field doesn’t drain well, so it’s going to be a sloppy mess with the rain that’s coming in.

“But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and compete. Hopefully, the rain will be out of here before actual game time so we’re not dealing with a downpour during the game, just a wet, sloppy field.”

Draughn got to the second round with a 66-13 victory over No. 27 West seed Union Academy while Mitchell dispatched No. 22 West seed South Davidson 72-21 in the first round. Friday night’s winner will advance to the third round on Nov. 18 to either visit No. 3 Thomasville (10-1) or No. 14 Swain County (5-6).