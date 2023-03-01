ROBBINSVILLE — For a half and change, it looked like the Draughn girls basketball team’s best playoff run ever might be extended for yet another round.

But the final 1 ½ quarters told a different story as No. 13 West seed and host Robbinsville came back to knock off No. 16 West seed Draughn 65-41 in Tuesday evening’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinal game in the scenic Smoky Mountains.

Draughn (17-13), which led 17-16 after a quarter and 27-21 at halftime, still led 30-27 near the midpoint of the third quarter before the Lady Black Knights (21-8) had a furious span of just under 2 minutes that saw them go from down three points to up 10, 40-30, seemingly in the blink of an eye after three 3-pointers and a 4 for 4 showing from the foul line, before taking a 42-32 lead into the final period.

The Lady Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a 5-2 run that brought them back within 44-37, but turnovers on the offensive end and foul calls on the defensive side began to plague the visitors, who gave up eight straight to fall behind 52-37 before facing deficits of 57-39 and 62-40 before the final margin was set at the buzzer on another Robbinsville 3.

“They definitely did some good things defensively in the second half,” said DHS coach Liz Taylor of Robbinsville. “They limited our scoring and shot it better in the second half, too. They’re a good team, so kudos to them.”

Despite the loss, Draughn can take solace in another solid season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, followed by the best postseason in the program’s existence.

“I’ve just seen us progress so much,” said Taylor. “I’m just so proud of the progression we made throughout the season. And come playoff time, I felt like we really peaked and came together as a team. I’m so proud of the girls.”

Draughn was once again led by the senior duo of Ella Abernathy (19 points, two rebounds, two blocks, assist) and Aubrie Snyder (15 points, three rebounds, three blocks, assist). Classmates Maddison Powell (two points, four rebounds, two assists, block) and Katie Cozort (four rebounds, two blocks, steal, assist) also helped form one of the most successful classes to come through the program.

“I’m just so proud of the seniors for getting us here,” Taylor said. “They’re leaders on our team. We created some history at Draughn in the first time ever making it to this round. And we talked all the time about leaving a legacy behind, and I feel like they’ve done that. I’m going to miss this group of seniors.”

Abernathy scored eight first-quarter points and Snyder, who reached 1,000 points for her varsity career, had five, with both making a 3, and Zoe Rector (rebound, block) scored all four of her points on back-to-back baskets in the final 2 minutes. Abernathy and Snyder both tallied five second-quarter points, with both making their second 3.

But Draughn was limited to five points in the third and nine in the fourth to equal just more than half of the first-half output of 27 points.

Jenna Abernathy (one point, four assists, block) also scored for DHS. Rylee Woody (two steals, rebound, block) and Emilee Cook (two rebounds, steal) also contributed for the visitors.

Robbinsville was led by Desta Trammell (27 points), Kensley Phillips (15) and Abby Wehr (11) in the win that sent them to this Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals game versus No. 2 West seed Bishop McGuinness (26-4).

That game will be played at Morganton’s Freedom High School at 3 p.m., following the boys 1A West final between Eastern Randolph and Bishop McGuinness at 1 p.m.