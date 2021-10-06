Draughn-Madison football game rescheduled for Oct. 19

VALDESE — The Draughn football team‘s home game against Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Madison has been rescheduled for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for this Friday, but Madison informed Draughn that it would not be able to play this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 WHC 1A/2A) will now have three games in an eight-day span from Oct. 15-22. Their next game falls on homecoming night versus league foe Rosman, and they cap that stretch with nonconference Polk County at home.

Friday marks the fourth time in Draughn’s first seven scheduled contests this season that its opponent has been unable to play due to COVID.

Overall for Burke County's four varsity prep football teams, it marks the 10th game in eight weeks this season to be postponed or canceled due to COVID, also including three for East Burke, two for Patton and one for Freedom.

