Draughn, Mount Airy to battle for regional title, state championship berth

MOUNT AIRY — On Friday, fans of a rising football program in its best season to date and a 100-year-old powerhouse keeping up its tradition will find out how the West is won.

No. 6 seed Draughn (13-1), which won its first league title this season, and No. 4 Mount Airy (13-1), which has seven state championships in the sport dating back to the 1930s, are set to do battle in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional final with a berth in the classification’s state championship game on the line.

In the buildup to this point, the Wildcats not only collected the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference crown in a school-first, but also doubled up their previous playoff win total of two over 14 years with four postseason victories so far this year. Draughn is the first Burke County team to reach 13 wins in a single season and will be the first to ever compete in the month of December. And with a win, DHS would be the first Burke team to compete for a football state championship of any kind since the 1960s.

The Wildcats have beaten No. 27 Union Academy 66-14, No. 11 Mitchell 35-10, No. 3 Thomasville 19-14 and No. 2 Andrews 42-21 so far in these playoffs while the Granite Bears have dispatched No. 29 North Stokes 72-0, No. 13 North Rowan 57-7, No. 12 Hayesville 49-0 and No. 1 Eastern Randolph 35-17.

Draughn is led offensively by junior quarterback Eli Tillery — who has passed for 2,438 yards and 31 touchdowns this season — and classmate running back Nigel Dula — who has amassed 1,643 yards and 29 touchdowns on 182 carries — both of whom are closing in on some single-season county records, along with senior wide receiver Zach Pinkerton, whose receiving yardage total (1,073) is approaching the county record and touchdown total (18) has already breezed past the previous mark.

Draughn is big up front on both sides of the ball and plays stingy and opportunistic defense.

The Granite Bears, the undefeated Northwest 1A Conference champs, will be relying heavily upon junior running back Tyler Mason, who has racked up 1,863 yards and 41 touchdowns on just 133 carries this fall, along with quarterback Ian Gallimore (1,025 yards, 10 TDs), fullback Caleb Reid (760 yards, 14 TDs in 11 games) and receiver Walker Stroup (511 yards, six TDs).

“(Mason) is a great running back,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “We got to see him last year as a sophomore and he and the other back they had last year gave us a lot of problems then. He’s a great back, he’s strong, he’s elusive and he runs hard, so we’ve got to do a great job defensively of rallying to him. They like pitching the ball and getting it to him in space, so we’ve got to be great on our responsibilities.

“In (the last) two weeks now, we’ve seen four great running backs. Now, you add in another great running back this week. So, our defense is getting tested in the playoffs. I feel like we’re prepared for that.”

Despite the fact the DHS defense has seen two-pronged backfields and quarterbacks with dual-threat ability in both of the past two games — and will again with Mason, Reid and Gallimore — all three squads have given different looks that the Wildcats have had to do their homework on.

“It helps a little, but all three offenses have been different offenses,” Powell said. “Now, you get a little gun option and dive option versus the power that we saw two weeks ago (versus Thomasville) and a little bit of dive read last week (against Andrews). You’ve got to be great this week on our responsibilities here.

“We tell the guys all the time that if you’ve got the dive, you’ve got to slow the dive. If you’ve got the quarterback, you got to wrap him up every time. The quarterback is a very good athlete, too. He’s quick and elusive. Then, the DBs have got to be smart in our coverage and not fly up too quickly to the run because they will throw the ball and dink and dunk it down the field.”

Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins praised Mason as being “extremely explosive and a joy to be around,” as well as a two-way player who is opportunistic on defense and brings a unique running style to the offense. But Adkins also noted the importance of Reid, who missed some time earlier in the season and is finally full healthy, along with Gallimore’s abilities at signal-caller.

“We distribute the ball into a lot of hands,” Adkins said. “We’re triple-option based, so you’re going to see both backs carry it. You’re going to see the quarterback carry it on dives and pitches. And you’re going to see the ball thrown out to some really dynamic people on the edges.”

Last year’s 56-6 nonconference win in Valdese for the Granite Bears is well in the rearview mirror. Now, it’s about making the most of Friday night’s opportunity to win and advance to the 1A state championship game on Dec. 10 at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. The Draughn-Mount Airy winner will play the 1A East champion, which will either be No. 1 Tarboro (12-1) or No. 3 Rosewood (10-4).

“The lone word that comes to my mind is ‘humbled,’” Powell said. “It’s very humbling to be in this situation. I’ve been blessed over the last five years to have the best assistant coaches I could, the best players I’ve got, and not just football players, but great kids. Young men who would give the shirt off their back to anybody and are always willing to help out people.

“We’re humbled to have this opportunity, more than anything. It’s exciting to see a little 1A school here in Burke County have the chance to go play for a state championship.”