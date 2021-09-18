Draughn never trails in WHC opener vs. Owen, pushes record to .500 overall (with video)

VALDESE — The Draughn football team was determined to make a statement that it was among its new league’s upper echelon on Friday night as it opened its first season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference hosting the visiting Warhorses of Owen.
The Wildcats came out rough and ready on both sides of the ball in dominating fashion, earning a 36-7 win to reach .500 for the first time this season.
After Owen’s opening drive ended in eight plays at the opposing 31-yard line, Draughn (2-2, 1-0) executed a nine-play scoring drive set up by Eli Tillery completions to Nigel Dula (30 yards) and Tywan Nemorin (13 yards) and three consecutive Dula runs ending with an 8-yard touchdown scamper and a Tillery to Dula two-point conversion pass for the 8-0 advantage.
Defense then took over for the Wildcats as a tipped pass near midfield was grasped by Beckett Nelson for a 53-yard interception return, with Justice Cunningham adding a two-point conversion run.
Owen eventually broke the shutout with a 4-yard second quarter touchdown run, but the Wildcats momentum stayed at a high level as Will Price busted out a kick return into Owen territory.
Five plays later, Dula scored his second touchdown of the game off an 8-yard run and added the two-point conversion run to push the lead to 24-7.
Dula finished with 111 rushing yards on 19 carries and is now up to 13 career touchdown runs, tying Christian Campbell for fifth place all-time at Draughn in just his sophomore season.
Backfield mate Cunningham added 49 yards on eight carries with a third-quarter TD run covering 2 yards.
Tillery finished with 104 passing yards on eight completions including a third-quarter touchdown pass to Jacob Mull for 6 yards that set the final margin in the contest.
The hosts’ defense took care of the rest, led by efforts from Holden Curry, Luke Rector, Thomas Lambert, Donnell Wilkins, Will Seagle, Eric Gilleon and Trevor Houston.
“Our kids came out and played extremely hard,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “We still didn’t play four quarters to our capability, so we’ve got to get to work on that this week. But we challenged them this week, and they responded.”
The Wildcats next face a familiar foe, Avery County, on the road in hopes of starting 2-0 in the Western Highlands.
“They are going to be solid all the way around,” Powell said, “so we’ve got to get to work for our trip up the mountain.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.