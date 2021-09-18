Draughn never trails in WHC opener vs. Owen, pushes record to .500 overall (with video)

VALDESE — The Draughn football team was determined to make a statement that it was among its new league’s upper echelon on Friday night as it opened its first season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference hosting the visiting Warhorses of Owen.

The Wildcats came out rough and ready on both sides of the ball in dominating fashion, earning a 36-7 win to reach .500 for the first time this season.

After Owen’s opening drive ended in eight plays at the opposing 31-yard line, Draughn (2-2, 1-0) executed a nine-play scoring drive set up by Eli Tillery completions to Nigel Dula (30 yards) and Tywan Nemorin (13 yards) and three consecutive Dula runs ending with an 8-yard touchdown scamper and a Tillery to Dula two-point conversion pass for the 8-0 advantage.

Defense then took over for the Wildcats as a tipped pass near midfield was grasped by Beckett Nelson for a 53-yard interception return, with Justice Cunningham adding a two-point conversion run.

Owen eventually broke the shutout with a 4-yard second quarter touchdown run, but the Wildcats momentum stayed at a high level as Will Price busted out a kick return into Owen territory.