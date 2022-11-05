Draughn opens postseason with 66-13 blowout of Union Academy

VALDESE — A second straight first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff victory has the Draughn football team back in a familiar position and on the cusp of going where no Wildcats squad has gone before, something coach Chris Powell is keeping in mind.

A 66-13 victory Friday night against visiting No. 27 West seed Union Academy advanced the No. 6 West seed Wildcats to the second round for a second straight year, and Powell told his team that no previous Draughn team has advanced to the third round.

Last year, DHS lost at Eastern Randolph 55-20 in the second round after winning at home in the first round against Elkin 56-9.

To get to the third round this time, the Wildcats (10-1) will need to defeat Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference rival and runner-up Mitchell, the No. 11 West seed, for a second time this season this coming Friday at Draughn. In September, the Wildcats defeated Mitchell 56-21, also in Valdese.

“Mitchell is coming in looking for revenge,” Powell said. “We’ve got to have a great week of preparation. Mitchell is a good football team.”

Powell’s Wildcats left little doubt of getting to the second round by scoring the first six touchdowns of the game against Union Academy (2-9). Junior running back Nigel Dula scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and five for the game as the Wildcats amassed 468 yards of offense.

“Nigel had a great game,” quarterback Eli Tillery said. "Our O-line was very good, opening holes for the running game.”

Tillery said he didn’t like starting the game with an interception on his first past attempt. However, he ended up completing 7 of 11 passes for 153 yards and a 19-yard touchdown strike to Zach Pinkerton in the first quarter.

Dula started the scoring on the Wildcats’ second possession with a 4-yard touchdown run. After the Tillery-Pinkerton scoring strike and Dula’s two-point conversion run made it 14-0, Dula followed with touchdown runs of 11 yards and 1 yard for leads of 20-0 and 28-0, respectively, with the latter having another Dula conversion run tacked on.

The defense joined the scoring on Shaydon Pino’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 35-0 advantage with 16.2 seconds left in the first quarter.

Justice Cunningham opened the second-quarter scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0 for the hosts with 9:48 left before the Cardinals scored on an 88-yard pass play from quarterback Patrick Miller to Ezra Martin.

Union Academy didn’t have long to celebrate because Dula hauled in the ensuing kickoff and scampered 85 yards for a touchdown to bring the score to 49-7.

“We’ve been talking all year about making plays on kickoffs,” Powell said. “We changed a blocking scheme some this week. As soon as he caught it, I knew it was going to be a touchdown. Our blockers did a good job of opening lanes for him.”

Less than a minute later, Miller and Martin combined again, this time with a 66-yard pass play, pulling the Cardinals within 49-13.

“We knew (Martin) was going to be talented,” Powell said of the Union Academy receiver who finished the game with six catches and 249 yards of total offense.

After two quick scoring strikes, the Cardinals tried an onside kick that Draughn fielded, setting up the Wildcats’ offense at the Union 36-yard line. After three plays, Cunningham ran 21 yards to the 1-yard line and then scored on the following play, giving the Wildcats a 56-13 halftime advantage.

An 11-yard touchdown run by Dula in the third quarter to make it 63-13 and a 25-yard field goal by Rudy Mendoza in the final minute of the game rounded out the scoring.

Although Dula led the scoring attack, Cunningham paced the Wildcats’ running game. Cunningham finished with 144 yards on 14 carries, and Dula followed with 94 yards on 12 carries. Tillery ran six times for 50 yards.

Zach Pinkerton (4-105), Connor Pinkerton (1-27), Marshall Brinkley (2-20), Eli Pritchard (2-19) and Tywan Nemorin (1-9) caught passes for Draughn, which got a passing line of 3 for 5 for 27 yards late by backup quarterback John Robert Abernathy.

The winner of this Friday’s matchup of the Wildcats and Mountaineers (8-3) will advance to the third round on Nov. 18 to either visit No. 3 West seed Thomasville (10-1) or host No. 14 West seed Swain County (5-6).