Draughn plunges forward into 3rd round with 35-10 win over Mitchell

VALDESE — The best season in Draughn football history shows no signs of slowing down.

The No. 6 West seed Wildcats broke through into the third round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs with Friday night’s second-round home victory over No. 11 West seed Mitchell 35-10, marking Draughn’s deepest push in the program’s postseason annals.

It also marked the first second-round state playoff victory by any Burke County prep football team since East Burke defeated West Stokes on the road on Nov. 20, 2015.

In that span, Draughn (once), Freedom (once) and Patton (twice) each also made it into the second round, but went a combined 0 for 4 at that stage of the playoffs.

For this year’s Wildcats (11-1), who have already secured the program’s first conference championship and single-season record for wins, it marks yet another goal checked off the list.

“I’m excited for our kids, our school and our community,” said DHS head coach Chris Powell. “Honestly, it took the whole community to get this game in. We had people out here Wednesday night for 5 ½ or six hours tarping the field. We had people out here (Friday) trying to blow it off and get the tarps off the field. So, this is big for everybody. Our kids played hard tonight.”

As heavy rains moved through the region Thursday and Friday, the tarps were an effort to keep the Draughn field from being a soggy mess. That was a fairly successful effort, but both teams still struggled early with the damp conditions and their respective first drives both ended with lost fumbles.

The Wildcats kept a firmer grasp from there, responding to a Mitchell midfield punt on with a seven-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run from junior back Nigel Dula for a 7-0 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Fourth-down stops on both of the Mountaineers’ next two drives — one on a Shaydon Pino tackle and the other on an incomplete pass — resulted in Draughn touchdowns as Dula ran another one in from 3 yards out to make it 14-0 and Eli Tillery tiptoed down the sideline on a 32-yard quarterback keeper as DHS pulled out to a 20-0 advantage near the end of the first half.

“We set them up with long pass plays and let the receivers get down the field, then I just got downfield after I ran out of the pocket,” said Tillery, who finished with 86 yards on five carries.

Mitchell was able to salvage something before halftime, using a Draughn 15-yard penalty to turn a 48-yard missed field goal attempt into a 33-yard make as time expired on the second quarter.

After Draughn’s first drive of the second half stalled at midfield, Mitchell (8-4) bit into the lead a little more as QB Ty Turbyfill had a 13-yard rushing TD to make it 20-10.

But that was the last word from the Mountaineers’ offense.

Draughn’s ensuing four-play, 71-yard drive was bolstered by Tillery’s 39-yard run and ended with Dula’s 18-yard TD carry for a hat trick and a 28-10 advantage in the third quarter.

“We just had to prepare and let the best team win,” Dula said.

Eli Pritchard put the finishing touches on the win with a 14-yard TD reception from Tillery.

“That felt great,” Pritchard said. “It just kind of put the exclamation point on the whole night. It was just a great night. We’re going to Round 3, and it feels amazing.”

Dula finished the night with 155 yards on 23 carries — with a good number of those coming on direct snaps in a Wildcat formation — and Tillery completed 11 of 12 passes for 146 yards, hitting Tywan Nemorin (2-38), Zach Pinkerton (3-32), Sterling Radabaugh (1-25), Pritchard (2-23), Dula (2-17) and Jacob Mull (1-11).

On the other side, the Wildcats limited Mitchell to just 161 rushing yards on 39 attempts.

Winning the battles in the trenches once again keyed success in both phases for the hosts.

“We knew with the muddy field, it was going to be won or lost in the trenches,” said senior two-way lineman Luke Rector. “That was our focus all week. We practiced in the mud with wet balls and everything. It was really a game-changer. We knew we had to put them team on our back.”

Donnell Wilkins led the Draughn defense with 10 tackles. Rector made eight stops, including one for loss. Hampton Blackwell tallied six tackles (two for loss) and recovered a fumble. Trevor Houston had an interception and Mill and Kelton Mitchell also had tackles for loss.

Pritchard made five stops and had a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

“We knew (Mitchell was) going to try to ground and pound with the weather being so bad,” Pritchard said. “So, we kind of focused on their formations and how they have a tight end wing that’s their most heavy run side. We kind of overloaded that side and counteracted their overloads, so that allowed us to be able to prevent the run better.”

For Draughn, the win means a trip to Thomasville next Friday to take on the No. 3 West seed Bulldogs (11-1). The winner of that game advances to the 1A West Regional semifinals on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, to either visit No. 2 West seed Andrews (12-0) or host No. 7 West seed Murphy (9-3).

But before thinking about any of that, the Wildcats were going to take 24 hours to celebrate their win over Mitchell — which marked not just the aforementioned playoff firsts, but also a season sweep over the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference rival after a 56-21 win on Sept. 29.

This season’s triumphs over the 1A powerhouse Mountaineers came after Draughn suffered a 63-14 WHC loss in Bakersville last fall.

“When a group loves each other and fights for each other, it’s something special,” Powell said of his team, which has reached a new level this season. “We’re excited for that.”