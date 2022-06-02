Draughn’s Albright signs to run with Methodist

VALDESE — After running toward a series of impressive accomplishments at the high school level, Draughn’s Andrew Albright now sets his sights on doing the same at the collegiate level.

The Wildcats’ senior on Tuesday evening signed with Methodist University for both cross country and track and field.

Albright just wrapped up a prep track career whose senior season was highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the boys 800 at the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championships.

He ran even better in cross country as a senior en route to All-WHC honors. Albright and the Draughn boys squad qualified for the NCHSAA 1A state championships as a team, with Albright placing 38th individually. Albright and the Wildcats were third as a team at the NCHSAA 1A West Regional, with Albright finishing 15th individually.

At the WHC championships, Albright helped lead DHS to a second-place team finish as he finished fourth individually. And at the Burke County championships, Albright and the Wildcats claimed a team win with Albright finishing in sixth place individually.

Albright said running for Methodist had been an option for quite a while, but he just recently decided for sure on joining the Monarchs’ program.

“The coach reached out to me during my junior year track season,” he said. “It was an option from then until now, but I didn’t really even consider it. A couple months ago, I started having to make decisions about where I wanted to go, and I decided to tour the college and give it a chance.

“I just fell in love with the campus. The coach (Jack) Brunecz seems like a great guy. I got to meet one of the runners on the cross country team and he seems like a cool dude. The campus just feels right.”

To complement his cross country running, Albright expects to compete in distance events like the 800, the mile and two-mile runs, along with possibly the 400.

“I just want to keep improving and improving my times,” Albright said. “I want to shoot to be one of the top runners for the school eventually.”

Albright said he plans to major in mathematics while in school in Fayetteville.

“I want to thank all my family and friends,” Albright said. “They’ve always been really supportive of me. They’ve always been there whenever I needed them and came to my events and supported me.

“I’ve never felt alone in this process, and my teammates have pushed me.”

