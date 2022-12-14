Draughn’s Bella Williams signs with Caldwell Tech

VALDESE — Draughn senior Bella Williams will continue her volleyball playing career at the collegiate level after signing with Caldwell Tech on Tuesday.

Williams is coming off a stellar final prep campaign where she helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference title and the third round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, collecting all-league honors.

At middle hitter, Williams was second on the team this year with 288 kills. She led Draughn with 118 blocks. Williams also added four aces, three digs, one assist and 46 service receptions to her senior-year totals.

As a junior, Williams tallied 15 kills, 22 blocks, six digs, three aces and 25 receptions.

Williams, who plans to study radiography, said some familiarity with the Cobras’ coaching staff and some good discussions and visits recently helped sway her toward joining the program, though she knows she’ll have to work hard to earn playing time.

“I already knew one of the coaches because he was my travel coach a couple years ago, and I really liked how he was with us,” Williams said. “I talked to the head coach, Brian (Harris), for a couple months and I’ve been up there a couple times. I just really liked it.

“I’ll definitely have to play well. There are a lot of good people there. So, I’ll definitely have to earn a spot to be able to play.”

DHS coach Jamie Ward noted Williams’ major contributions to the program, both on the floor and through her intangibles.

“She’s brought so much,” Ward said. “Obviously, Bella brought a dominance on the net that we really needed this season, both in blocking and attacking. A large part of what Bella brought to our team that will be missed is her humility and her character. She’s a quiet leader, but she’s still a leader.”

Though she isn’t certain on all the specifics surrounding the Caldwell Tech program, Ward expects Williams to be a good fit in Hudson as a middle hitter.

“When she sets her mind to something that she wants, she’s going to get it,” Ward said. “Bella will work hard. She’s very coachable. I’m sure she will go in, and she said she’s already made friends with some of the players. I think it’s going to be a really good fit for her and, hopefully, for the Caldwell squad.”

Williams said spending time with her teammates and coaches as she advanced as a player was her favorite part of playing volleyball at Draughn.

“(I) just (enjoyed) the friends and people I grew up playing it (with),” Williams said.