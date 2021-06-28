Draughn’s Chloe Gary signs with North Carolina for softball

VALDESE — For Chloe Gary, a little patience paid off.
After an up-and-down recruiting process, the Draughn High School senior on Monday signed with North Carolina to begin her college education this fall and her collegiate softball career with the Tar Heels next spring.
Gary was invited to join the UNC softball program after seemingly missing out on a roster spot through her recruiting process, then being added to the roster anyway after she was accepted to Chapel Hill thanks to her good academics, said DHS coach Chris Cozort.
A standout in both softball and volleyball for the Lady Wildcats, the shortstop recently was named All-State for the 2A classification by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association. Gary already had been named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and All-District 7 for her senior season after her five home runs helped lead Draughn to a 9-5 record.
Gary also was named All-State, All-District and All-NWFAC as a sophomore, as well as first-team All-Burke County after hitting .497 with 23 RBIs, 17 doubles, four triples and two home runs.
The All-State, All-District and All-NWFAC honors came to her as a freshman, too, after she hit .481 with 17 doubles, three triples and a home run.
“I’m very happy and really excited to get the opportunity to even go (to North Carolina),” Gary said. “I just want to be the best teammate I can be and try to be a leader and help the team in any way I can.”
Cozort praised Gary for the way she handled her recruitment, noting her commitment to academic success and using the situation as a way to take pressure off herself on the field to have another successful prep season in her final DHS campaign.
“It’s a lesson to be learned for all high school athletes,” Cozort said of Gary’s pathway to UNC. “Chloe kind of put to rest playing softball at the next level and focused on her studies and having a good high school season. The way it all kind of wrapped up is when she got accepted to go to school at Carolina, she posted her acceptance and the coaches at Carolina were still following her social media, saw that she got accepted to the school and reached out to her.”
Cozoart said Gary’s character, grades and talent have served her well at Draughn and also were the catalysts for making the Tar Heels’ roster.
“She’s brought consistency,” Cozort said. “That’s the best way to describe her. Every time you put Chloe Gary in the lineup, you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get consistent play, good at-bats and good defense. And you can’t say enough about the way she is off the field. She is just pure consistency.”
The Lady Wildcats were successful as a team throughout Gary’s tenure, finishing with a winning record this spring, going 17-6 with two playoff wins and a second-place NWFAC finish in 2019, and going 13-7 with a playoff berth and runner-up league result in 2018.
Teammates and relationships are how Gary will most remember her time in the dugout and on the field with Draughn, however.
“I’ll remember each player individually because I made really good friendships with each of them,” Gary said. “Cozy and (assistant coach Chris) Powell were the best coaches that I could have asked for.”
Gary said she plans to major in psychology at Chapel Hill.
“Without God, none of this would be possible,” she said. “I’m just really excited.”
