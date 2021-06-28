Draughn’s Chloe Gary signs with North Carolina for softball

Cozort praised Gary for the way she handled her recruitment, noting her commitment to academic success and using the situation as a way to take pressure off herself on the field to have another successful prep season in her final DHS campaign.

“It’s a lesson to be learned for all high school athletes,” Cozort said of Gary’s pathway to UNC. “Chloe kind of put to rest playing softball at the next level and focused on her studies and having a good high school season. The way it all kind of wrapped up is when she got accepted to go to school at Carolina, she posted her acceptance and the coaches at Carolina were still following her social media, saw that she got accepted to the school and reached out to her.”

Cozoart said Gary’s character, grades and talent have served her well at Draughn and also were the catalysts for making the Tar Heels’ roster.

“She’s brought consistency,” Cozort said. “That’s the best way to describe her. Every time you put Chloe Gary in the lineup, you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get consistent play, good at-bats and good defense. And you can’t say enough about the way she is off the field. She is just pure consistency.”