Draughn’s Dula named county athlete of week

Dula, who claims the award for the second time this spring, scored three different ways and tallied more than 300 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns in Draughn’s Thursday road win over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and county rival East Burke, 41-28.

He carried the ball 25 times for a game- and career-high 222 yards with three scores on the ground as the Wildcats beat EB for a program-record third straight time, breaking the series’ single-game scoring record in the process. Dula scored the go-ahead TD from 11 yards out on a late third quarter run and put the game away with another score in the final minute. He also reeled in a 66-yard TD catch after halftime and threw a 19-yard halfback pass for a score in the second quarter.