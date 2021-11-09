Draughn’s Dula wins award

Draughn sophomore running back Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Nov. 1-6.

In the No. 16 Wildcats’ first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff win over No. 17 Elkin at home late Friday, 56-9, Dula broke one county record and tied another as DHS advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time in a decade.

On 23 carries, Dula amassed a country-record 478 yards, good for No. 6 in the state record books and a new Draughn program record by 223 yards. His six touchdowns tied a county record and set a new one for DHS, and came in the form of a 24-yarder in the first quarter; 1-, 5- and 99-yarders in the second; and 9- and 44-yarders in the third.

School records Dula now holds include single-season rushing TDs (19), single-season rushing yardage (1,786) and career rushing yardage (2,613). His 26 career rushing TDs have him within two of that program record.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.