Draughn’s Dula wins award
Draughn's Dula wins award

1110 aotw

Draughn's Nigel Dula, right, with agent Cory Trivett.

 Farm Bureau

Draughn sophomore running back Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Nov. 1-6.

In the No. 16 Wildcats’ first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff win over No. 17 Elkin at home late Friday, 56-9, Dula broke one county record and tied another as DHS advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time in a decade.

On 23 carries, Dula amassed a country-record 478 yards, good for No. 6 in the state record books and a new Draughn program record by 223 yards. His six touchdowns tied a county record and set a new one for DHS, and came in the form of a 24-yarder in the first quarter; 1-, 5- and 99-yarders in the second; and 9- and 44-yarders in the third.

School records Dula now holds include single-season rushing TDs (19), single-season rushing yardage (1,786) and career rushing yardage (2,613). His 26 career rushing TDs have him within two of that program record.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

