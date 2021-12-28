Draughn’s Ella Abernathy wins award

Draughn girls basketball junior guard Ella Abernathy is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 20-25.

Abernathy scored 23 points in the Lady Wildcats’ lone game of the week, a 66-44 home win on Tuesday in Valdese over Mitchell, a new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent for Draughn. The victory moved DHS to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the WHC, marking the fourth time in program history the Lady Wildcats have started 3-0 in conference play, joining the 2008-09, 2013-14, and 2017-18 Draughn girls teams.

Abernathy got off to a scorching start against the Lady Mountaineers with 21 points in the first quarter. That represented the entirety of the Lady Wildcats’ output in the frame as they took a double-digit lead, 21-11, after a period of play.

Abernathy is second in the Burke County in girls scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.