 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn’s Ella Abernathy wins award
0 Comments

Draughn’s Ella Abernathy wins award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1229 AOTW

Pictured is Draughn's Ella Abernathy.

 File photo, The News Herald

Draughn girls basketball junior guard Ella Abernathy is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 20-25.

Abernathy scored 23 points in the Lady Wildcats’ lone game of the week, a 66-44 home win on Tuesday in Valdese over Mitchell, a new Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent for Draughn. The victory moved DHS to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the WHC, marking the fourth time in program history the Lady Wildcats have started 3-0 in conference play, joining the 2008-09, 2013-14, and 2017-18 Draughn girls teams.

Abernathy got off to a scorching start against the Lady Mountaineers with 21 points in the first quarter. That represented the entirety of the Lady Wildcats’ output in the frame as they took a double-digit lead, 21-11, after a period of play.

Abernathy is second in the Burke County in girls scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert