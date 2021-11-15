Draughn’s Hodge signs with nearby Lenoir-Rhyne for golf

“My family and my church family are really important to me, so I’m thankful to have the opportunity to play golf at a school like Lenoir-Rhyne and still be close to (all of them).”

DHS coach Chris Treadway thinks Hodge — who plans to major in politics and law — will be a great fit for college due to her long-ball abilities. He also believes the tutelage of L-R coach Elliot Gealy will help Hodge shore up any weaknesses in her game and take her play to the next level.

“We’re obviously very proud of Lindsey and what she’s accomplished,” Treadway said. “This is a huge accomplishment for Lindsey. Her game will only continue to get better at the college level under coach Gealy. She is a pressure-type golfer where she performs better under pressure.

“And under the leadership of coach Gealy and how he goes about building his program, she is a perfect fit for that growth.”

Hodge intends to set the bar high.

"I’m just prepared to work hard,” Hodge said. “I’m really excited to get to play. I just hope to really grow and shoot some low scores.”

This fall’s season marked Draughn’s first team win and first league title since 2011, and Hodge obviously was one of the leaders in that effort.