Draughn’s Hodge signs with nearby Lenoir-Rhyne for golf

VALDESE — Coming off a strong individual season and her team’s best campaign in a decade, Draughn senior girls golfer Lindsey Hodge is ready to parlay that success into a college career.
The standout Lady Wildcat on Monday morning signed with nearby Lenoir-Rhyne University.
As a senior, Hodge was named both All-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and All-WHC Tournament as the Lady Wildcats claimed the WHC team championship. She placed 30th in the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships and 22nd in the 1A/2A West Regional after earning medalist honors in a WHC match at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.
In an abbreviated junior campaign, Hodge was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional.
As a sophomore, Hodge earned her first of three straight 1A/2A West Regional berths after taking co-medalist honors in an NWFAC match at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.
Hodge also was a regular scoring contributor for the Lady Wildcats as a freshman.
“I’m really excited about playing golf at L-R and I look forward to growing academically and on the golf course,” Hodge said. “There are a lot of good golfers there. I think having the privilege of learning from them in practice every day will help me grow as a golfer.
“My family and my church family are really important to me, so I’m thankful to have the opportunity to play golf at a school like Lenoir-Rhyne and still be close to (all of them).”
DHS coach Chris Treadway thinks Hodge — who plans to major in politics and law — will be a great fit for college due to her long-ball abilities. He also believes the tutelage of L-R coach Elliot Gealy will help Hodge shore up any weaknesses in her game and take her play to the next level.
“We’re obviously very proud of Lindsey and what she’s accomplished,” Treadway said. “This is a huge accomplishment for Lindsey. Her game will only continue to get better at the college level under coach Gealy. She is a pressure-type golfer where she performs better under pressure.
“And under the leadership of coach Gealy and how he goes about building his program, she is a perfect fit for that growth.”
Hodge intends to set the bar high.
"I’m just prepared to work hard,” Hodge said. “I’m really excited to get to play. I just hope to really grow and shoot some low scores.”
This fall’s season marked Draughn’s first team win and first league title since 2011, and Hodge obviously was one of the leaders in that effort.
“We just had a really good team this year,” Hodge said. “It was nice to be able to see how we’ve grown as a team and individually.”
Treadway added: “She’s brought leadership to the team. When I call upon her to perform, especially when we’re in a tight match, she always delivers. She has continually improved. She has a lot of consistency in her game. And with the pressure aspect, she’s able to deliver. That’s been the two biggest benefits of her game as far as the team’s concerned — leadership and pressure situations where she’s able to deliver. She’s created that consistency, as well.
“(This year’s success was) tremendously rewarding because she’s been part of the improvement for our program her entire four years. She has consistently gotten better, and the school program has gotten better around her. When she’s at practice or in a match, the other girls are trying to be equal to her or match up to her, which creates a better play environment for them and challenge for them as individual golfers.”
Remarkably, Hodge’s aforementioned ninth-grade season was the beginning of her career.
“I only started playing golf as a high school freshman, so I’m excited that I’m able to sign to play college golf. It’s hard for me to believe. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and thankful to God, my parents (Tim and Loree), coach Treadway and all my teammates — including my sister Laney.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.