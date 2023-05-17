VALDESE — Draughn senior John Robert Abernathy is headed to Guilford College after recently signing to join the Quakers for football starting this fall.

Abernathy was a key player as the Wildcats made a run to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals this past fall, primarily serving as the team’s punter but also working as the backup quarterback on occasion.

He averaged 32.1 yards on 21 punts with a long of 53 yards, pinning his opponent inside the 20-yard line on six occasions. Abernathy also threw one touchdown in his backup QB role, as well as a successful two-point conversion.

Abernathy said he took his time before deciding to join the Quakers.

“It was a long process. Went on a lot of visits,” he said. “I’m thankful for every opportunity I was given, but the big decision came down to where I thought I would make the biggest impact and which coaches I built the best relationship with. They were very genuine and were straight to the point.”

DHS football coach Chris Powell is excited to see what the future holds for his special teams ace.

“I’m extremely proud of John Robert,” Powell said. “He has put in so much time in his own to better himself. We are not fortunate enough to have a coach that works solely with specialists, so we all took what knowledge we had and gave him. But he went the extra mile.

“Guilford is getting a great competitor. John made a huge difference in changing the field for us this past season, which was key in our run. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him. Guilford is getting them a good one.”

Among Abernathy’s favorite Draughn football memories is a sophomore-season win over East Burke, 41-28, but many of the rest come from this year’s deep playoff run: a 66-14 first-round win over Union Academy, a 35-10 triumph over Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference rival Mitchell in the second round, a 19-14 third-round road victory over Thomasville, and a 42-21 1A West Regional semifinal victory at Andrews.

“I can’t even put into words the season we had,” Abernathy said. “I’m thankful that everyone bought in this year and trusted the process. We took two weeks off after junior year and we were back to work after that, and it truly paid off.

Abernathy, who also played baseball and basketball for the Wildcats, plans to major in biology before going into pre-medical.