Draughn’s Katie Cozort inks with Lenoir-Rhyne

VALDESE — Draughn softball outfielder Katie Cozort will be joining the Lenoir-Rhyne University program next year after signing on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats senior was the second DHS student-athlete to sign with the Bears on the day after baseball player Trey Jensen did so minutes before.

As a junior, Cozort was named Burke County player of the year in softball, leading the all-county first team after she hit .590 with 42 runs scored, 43 RBIs, eight home runs, five triples, 12 doubles and 15 stolen bases. Cozort was the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference player of the year and was All-Distrcit 7, garnering 1A co-player of the year honors. She also was named Draughn’s overall female athlete of the year after playing tennis and basketball, as well.

Cozort also was first-team all-county as a sophomore, hitting .508 with 26 RBIs, two home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 12 stolen bases and an .814 slugging percentage. She also was named all-district and all-state and was honored as a BodyArmor State Games silver medalist.

Cozort’s freshman campaign was cut short by COVID-19.

“I’m a family person, and I was really looking for a place close to home,” Cozort said of L-R, where she expects to play in the outfield. “With it being about 20 minutes away, it’s a great fit for me. The softball team there is really good. It’s a winning program with great coaches. The family atmosphere there is great, too. I love it. Outside of sports, the campus life just fits everything I wanted. I could not be more excited.

“Everyone wants to start there, but I’m just trying to really work my way into the program. There’s a bunch of great athletes already on the roster. I’m hoping that they will push me to get better and I can push them to get better and I can earn my way into a starting spot.”

For DHS softball coach Chris Cozort, leading his daughter on the field has been both an extra joy and an extra challenge because he is so much more involved and invested in her career and success.

“I say this to every kid I coach, but once you play for me you’re one of my girls,” said Chris Cozort. “Obviously, this year, it’s extra-special because I have my daughter who’s doing this. It’s always been hard being a coach-slash-dad. You don’t ever want to think people are looking at it that way. But I get to witness her off-field more than any other athlete I’ve ever coached. Just seeing the extra work she puts in and the drive she has, it’s very special to see her get rewarded for that.

“We went (to L-R), and to be honest, Katie only took one visit. “She went to a lot of the L-R camps. Coach (Shena) Hollar invited her for an unofficial visit in July (2021) and when we went, we didn’t know that we were going to get an offer that day. We loved the campus and talked to the admissions people. They had everything laid out and they treated her special.”

After the offer was made, the father-daughter duo had a discussion and Katie decided L-R felt like home, so Chris told her to go ahead and inform L-R of her commitment.

Katie Cozort still has her senior season to build on last year’s NCHSAA 1A playoff berth and WHC runner-up finish, but she already has some great memories from DHS.

“I love the bus rides and the energy the team brings, listening to music and having concerts,” Katie Cozort said. “The team-bonding in basketball, each team here is so special and the girls are amazing. I love it.”

Katie Cozort plans to major in exercise science and then pursue physical therapy.