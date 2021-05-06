Draughn’s Lowman, Patton’s Emma Sacchetti win NWFAC soccer awards

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on Wednesday night announced its all-conference teams in girls soccer and softball, with two Burke County student-athletes winning league superlative awards.

Draughn senior forward/midfielder Haley Lowman was named NWFAC soccer player of the year, and Patton senior defender Emma Sacchetti was named the league’s defensive player of the year.

Lowman shattered the Lady Wildcats’ single-season record with 28 goals in just 13 games. The Lees-McRae recruit had one game with four goals, two games with five goals and two games with six goals as Draughn finished with its first-ever winning record in the sport, both overall and in conference play.

Sacchetti led a Lady Panthers defense that never allowed more than two goals in a game all season, recording seven shutouts in 14 contests as PHS finished a county-best third in league play. She also scored her first prep goal in the season finale.