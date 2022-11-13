Draughn’s Maddison Powell signs with Caldwell Tech

VALDESE — Maddison Powell knows where she’ll begin her collegiate softball career after signing with Caldwell Tech last Wednesday.

The Draughn senior expects to play second base and outfield for the Cobras starting next year.

As a junior, Powell was named first-team All-Burke County after hitting .442 with county third-bests of 26 RBIs, 28 runs scored and five home runs, along with nine doubles. Powell also was named All-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.

Powell finished her sophomore season with All-Burke County honorable mention honors. Her freshman campaign with abbreviated due to COVID-19.

“Academically, I wanted to stay kind of local, then go on to a four-year and get my degree,” Powell said. “I want to start at Caldwell. It’s a really pretty campus with really great people and a great environment. Coach Scott (Triplett), the head coach there, is a great person. He’s really sweet. I really think he’ll be able to help me further develop in my softball career.

“I’m definitely going to work hard to try and see playing time. I want to be the absolute best I can be so I can provide a big part of the team’s success. I think Caldwell has a really good program, and I’m super-excited to be a part of it.”

DHS softball coach Chris Cozort praised Powell’s team-first approach and the many ways in which she improved her game in between her sophomore and junior seasons.

“Maddison is a coach’s dream,” Cozort said. “She’s the kind of player who’s going to do whatever you ask her to do at 150% of her ability. That’s one of things that often gets overlooked because she’s one who doesn’t worry about the stats or any of that. It’s about getting a runner moved over or getting on base. She went from being the 9-hitter her sophomore year to get on base for other people to drive her in to being the leadoff hitter where she started worrying more about progressing her game about driving people in, getting on base and running.

“You’ve got the players behind her, Maddie Crouch and even Katie Cozort, setting numerous school records. You don’t get 40-some RBIs by hitting 40-some home runs. You’ve got to have people getting on base. Maddison’s one of those players who helps other players look good because she does her job so well.”

After a runner-up WHC finish and an NCHSAA 1A state playoff berth, Powell has even higher hopes for her final season with the Lady Wildcats.

“I love my teammates and the memories we make,” Powell said. “I just love all of what Draughn softball is about. I’m really excited for senior year. Hopefully, we can get a big conference championship this year.”

Powell plans to meet her registered nurse requirements at Caldwell and then go to a four-year school to get her master’s degree in nursing.