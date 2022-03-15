 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Draughn’s Powell, Williams share award
Draughn's Powell, Williams share award

0316 AOTW

Draughn’s Corey Powell, left, and Ryan Williams, right, with Farm Bureau agent Cory Trivett.

Draughn boys tennis sophomore Corey Powell and junior Ryan Williams are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played March 7-12.

Both players were nearly untouchable as the Wildcats started the season 2-0 after a Thursday doubleheader against rival East Burke, which included the conclusion of Tuesday’s rain-interrupted match and the regularly scheduled match. DHS won both matches 6-3.

Playing at No. 1 singles, Powell won his first match 6-0, 6-0 and his second match 6-0, 6-1, both versus East Burke’s Robbie Stringfield. And at No. 2 singles, Williams won his first match 6-0, 6-0 and his second match 6-1, 6-3, both against the Cavaliers’ Dalton Parker.

The duo also played at No. 1 doubles together. They won their first match 8-0 and their second match 8-1. Both matches came against the EBHS duo of Stringfield and Landon Lennex.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

