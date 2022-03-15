Draughn’s Powell, Williams share award

Draughn boys tennis sophomore Corey Powell and junior Ryan Williams are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played March 7-12.

Both players were nearly untouchable as the Wildcats started the season 2-0 after a Thursday doubleheader against rival East Burke, which included the conclusion of Tuesday’s rain-interrupted match and the regularly scheduled match. DHS won both matches 6-3.

Playing at No. 1 singles, Powell won his first match 6-0, 6-0 and his second match 6-0, 6-1, both versus East Burke’s Robbie Stringfield. And at No. 2 singles, Williams won his first match 6-0, 6-0 and his second match 6-1, 6-3, both against the Cavaliers’ Dalton Parker.

The duo also played at No. 1 doubles together. They won their first match 8-0 and their second match 8-1. Both matches came against the EBHS duo of Stringfield and Landon Lennex.

