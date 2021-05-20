Draughn’s Rector named all-state in football

Draughn sophomore Luke Rector was the lone Burke County prep football player to be named all-state recently by Friday Nights in Carolina as he was one of five players selected to the second-team 2A squad on the offensive line.

Rector was one of just four sophomores or freshmen on the 30-member team.

The Wildcats two-way lineman and two-year starter is a back-to-back All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference selection and All-Burke County selection, having garnered first-team all-county accolades after the spring 2021 season.

Rector lined up at center on offense and finished with 35 pancake blocks in seven games as Draughn finished with a county-best 5-2 record. From his spot on the defensive front, Rector added 34 total tackles (four for loss), three sacks and three QB hurries, and he forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He added a pass breakup.

Draughn coach Chris Powell said Rector has been drawing the attention of several NCAA Division II college programs and has been invited to multiple D-I camps this summer.

Rector also wrestles for DHS and played basketball this past season, when he was named first-team all-county with averages of 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.