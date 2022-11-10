Draughn’s Trey Jensen signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

VALDESE — Draughn baseball outfielder/shortstop/pitcher Trey Jensen determined his collegiate diamond destination on Wednesday.

The Wildcats senior made it official with Lenoir-Rhyne, signing to join the Bears next year.

As a junior, Jensen was named first-team All-Burke County and All-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference after hitting .303 with a county second-best 25 RBIs, 20 runs scored, three home runs, a county-best three triples, three doubles and 10 stolen bases. On the mound, Jensen was second in the county with a 2.30 ERA, tossing 48 strikeouts. He posted a .940 fielding percentage.

Jensen was second-team All-Burke County and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention as a sophomore, when he hit .313 with 14 runs scored, 13 RBIs, three home runs, four doubles, two triples and five stolen bases.

Jensen’s freshman campaign was cut short by COVID-19 after four games, but he hit .182 with a run scored and an RBI.

“Over the summer, I played several tournaments (at Lenoir-Rhyne),” Jensen said. “I like the field and the facilities there. I was texting with the coach, and we went on a visit and saw the weight room and all that stuff. It was awesome with top-notch facilities.

“I had some teammates from the summer who are going there, so that helped the decision.”

DHS coach Mason Biddix said that as good as Jensen is on the field, his off-the-field abilities and intangibles are even more impressive.

“Ever since Trey was a freshman, he’s come in and worked very hard,” said Biddix. “He’s been a leader ever since he was a freshman and COVID shortened his freshman year. He came back out and has been a proven leader for the past two years. We’ve got big expectations for him this year, and he understands that. He will be missed not just as an athlete, but as a person (when he graduates). He’s a really good kid, and he’s got a bright future ahead of him at L-R.

“He’s one of the best outfielders I’ve ever seen as far as getting routes on the ball and stuff like that. He’s a leader and a hard worker, so he’s going to get there and have what we try to put them through at the high school level to prepare them for college. He should go right in there and continue to work hard and try to earn a spot.”

As a senior, Jensen will try to help Draughn build on last year’s second-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff appearance, then hopes to bring some of what he has helped build in Valdese along with him to Hickory.

“(I like) the brotherhood we have here,” Jensen said. “We’re very close, and I just hope we have something like that at L-R. Of course, we want to win, and I hope to play as much as I can and help the team as much as I can whenever that is, first year or second year.”

Jensen plans to major in sports management.