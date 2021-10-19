Draughn’s Will Price wins award

Draughn football junior defensive back Will Price is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Oct. 11-16.

Price had two lengthy interception returns for touchdowns on Friday night at the Wildcats won handily over Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Rosman, 32-2, on homecoming night. The performance keyed a defensive effort in which Draughn gave up no points as Rosman’s only score came off a special teams miscue on the Wildcats’ part.

Price now has a school-record five interceptions in the five games he has played in this season. Of those five, three have been of the pick-six variety. He also had an interception return for a touchdown again WHC foe Avery County last month.

The versatile athlete also has played some backup quarterback on offense for DHS this season.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.