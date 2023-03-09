VALDESE — After an injury cut his junior season well short, Draughn football wide receiver Zach Pinkerton felt like he had something to prove as a senior.

Boy, did he ever.

And on Wednesday, it led him to an opportunity to play on the collegiate level as he signed to play for NAIA member Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, starting this fall.

Pinkerton was a huge player for the Wildcats this past season as they reached the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals, winning their first-ever league title in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and advancing past the second round of the state playoffs for the first time ever, set a county record for most wins in a single season (13), advanced through the most postseason rounds in county history, and became the first Burke team to play in the month of December.

Now, he’s ready to keep the momentum going with the Bulldogs.

“It was a long process. I went on many visits,” Pinkerton said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity I was given, but my big decision was I wanted to pick somewhere I could really build a relationship with the coaches. They were very genuine and straight up with me.

“I like the offense because they run the spread and they majority pass. They’ve got a bounce-back quarterback from Western Carolina. I’m looking to team up with him.

As a senior, Pinkerton earned first-team All Burke-County and All-WHC honors after setting a new county record for single-season touchdown receptions (18), catching 55 passes for 1,105 yards, both county highs.

“Words can’t even describe the season that we had,” he said. “I’m glad everybody bought in and everybody put in the work in the weight room during the offseason. It showed on the field.

“It was huge to show that Draughn is about football now. We set the pathway for everybody else to follow in our footsteps.”

Coach Chris Powell said Pinkerton will be missed just as much off the field as he will be on it.

“He’s going to be truly missed, not just for his on-field play but for the leadership that he brought,” Powell said. “Zach’s one of those kids who doesn’t always have to be vocal, but he’s going to get out there and hustle and he’s going to give 110%. He’s going to pull kids behind him and say, ‘Hey, jump on my back and let’s go.’

“I’m excited for him for the opportunity that he has. It shows what can happen when you put your mind to something. You don’t get junior film because of an injury, so you come out and put your mind to it senior year and have the most amazing season ever, and now you’re getting looks. I think Union is getting a great steal with him. They’re going to enjoy having him and the threats that he can bring to the game. I think he’s going to settle in very well there.”

Powell said Pinkerton’s return really opened up what the Wildcats’ offense was able to do.

“Zach’s a phenomenal young man and a phenomenal athlete,” Powell said. “Getting him back healthy this year was a huge part of our offense and really allowed us to be a true dual-threat team. Last year, when he went down, we had to focus a lot more on the run. We were still able to throw a lot, but we weren’t able to get our vertical threats down the field.

“Zach allowed us to do that this year. The work ethic that he put in coming back from a knee injury was amazing. He really dedicated himself to therapy to make sure he was ready to go. When he finally got cleared and got in the weight room, there was a fire about him that I hadn’t seen before. He always told me he was going to make this year count, and he did. He walks away holding single-season records and career records. But more importantly, he walks away from here as a great young man.”

Pinkerton, who plans to major in political science and then attend law school, said his favorite memories of playing for the Wildcats include a 41-28 win over East Burke to end his sophomore season in the spring of 2021, along with this year’s playoff wins of 66-14 over Union Academy in the first round, 35-10 over Mitchell in the second round, 19-14 at Thomasville in the third round and 42-21 at Andrews in the 1A West Regional semifinals, along with the countywide support DHS received during that run.

One play in particular from the postseason stands out to Powell, as well.

“We talked a lot about the playoff run, and I always go back to the fourth-down play at Thomasville when we ran a halfback pass,” Powell said. “They bit on the toss and Nigel (Dula) made a great throw, but the defender covered it perfectly. To see Zach make the play that he did with the defender all over him, going to the ground, he was able to control the football and we knew we trusted him that much to get the job done for us.

“That was a huge play during that run and I think it just goes to show the type of kid that he is. He wanted the ball in his hands. When we called timeout, he said, ‘Coach, give me the ball.’ And I said, what better way could we do that than to make them think we’re giving it to Nigel, then let Nigel throw it to him.”