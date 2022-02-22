 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Draughn’s Zaydin Pritchard wins award
Draughn's Zaydin Pritchard wins award

0223 AOTW

Draughn's Zaydin Pritchard, right, with Farm Bureau agent Cory Trivett. 

 Farm Bureau

Draughn boys basketball junior guard Zaydin Pritchard is The News Herald's Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Feb. 14-19.

Pritchard was named MVP as his top-seeded Wildcats won last week’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference tournament, taking a first-round bye before beating No. 4 Avery County 83-71 in the semifinals on Thursday and then topping No. 3 Mountain Heritage 67-62 in overtime in the championship game on Friday night.

On Thursday in Newland, Pritchard led Draughn with 24 points, 17 of which he scored in the first half ad DHS built a 28-2 lead. And then on Friday, in a game moved from Avery County to Madison High School in Marshall at late notice, Pritchard hit a late layup to send the game to overtime, finishing with 13 points as the Wildcats swept the WHC’s titles in their first season in the league.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

