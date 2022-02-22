Draughn’s Zaydin Pritchard wins award

Pritchard was named MVP as his top-seeded Wildcats won last week’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference tournament, taking a first-round bye before beating No. 4 Avery County 83-71 in the semifinals on Thursday and then topping No. 3 Mountain Heritage 67-62 in overtime in the championship game on Friday night.

On Thursday in Newland, Pritchard led Draughn with 24 points, 17 of which he scored in the first half ad DHS built a 28-2 lead. And then on Friday, in a game moved from Avery County to Madison High School in Marshall at late notice, Pritchard hit a late layup to send the game to overtime, finishing with 13 points as the Wildcats swept the WHC’s titles in their first season in the league.