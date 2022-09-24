Draughn scores 57 unanswered points in WHC win over Avery County

VALDESE — An early deficit was barely a blip on the radar for the Draughn football team.

The Wildcats scored eight consecutive touchdowns for 57 unanswered points in Friday evening’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win over Avery County, 57-7, on homecoming night.

Junior quarterback Eli Tillery had his second straight game accounting for five total touchdowns, senior receiver Eli Pritchard notched back-to-back contests with three TD grabs, and running back Nigel Dula had his best performance of the season in his third game back from an injury with 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“I was a little worried at the beginning of the game about our mindset with homecoming and all the extra activities,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell, whose team moved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. “(Avery County) came out on the first drive of the game and punched us in the mouth. They just drove it straight down the field on us.”

Those brief — very brief — early concerns were exacerbated when Draughn followed up the seven-play, 67-yard drive and 26-yard TD pass with a three-and-out.

“Offensively, they shut us down quick,” Powell said. “We got together on the sideline and told them, ‘Look, we’ve been punched in the mouth. How are we going to respond?’ And our kids really responded well.”

Draughn’s second drive of the game started with a 12-yard Dula run and ended six plays later with a 6-yard scoring strike from Tillery to Pritchard to knot the game 7-7.

The Vikings were rarely heard from at all after that.

The Wildcats’ next drive took just two plays as Dula exploded for a 51-yard touchdown run. And Draughn capped the first quarter when Tillery launched a 35-yard pass down the home sideline to Pritchard. Pritchard also caught a two-point conversion pass to put the hosts up 22-7 after one.

Draughn made it four straight scoring drives when Will Price’s interception set up Tillery’s 7-yard keeper three plays later for a 29-7 score.

Trevor Houston made it two straight pickoffs with an interception on Avery’s next possession. The drive looked like it wouldn’t pan out, but got a second chance when the Vikings muffed a punt and Houston got his second takeaway in a six-play span.

“Hampton Blackwell happened,” Houston said of the hit that caused the Avery turnover. “Hampton hits him, the ball comes out, we scoop it up. It was a good feeling.”

Two plays later, Tillery found Pritchard from 10 yards out for their third TD connection of the night and a 36-7 halftime lead.

Pritchard finished the game with 99 yards on five catches as his route-running was a little more vertical than his three-score night against Owen the week before.

“Last week, we were kind of focusing on the short routes,” Pritchard said. “As a way to kind of counteract that, we put me on some more vertical routes (to attack the Avery defense). We ended up beating them and scoring touchdowns.”

Dula opened the second-half scoring with an 11-yard TD. He did all his damage on 12 carries.

“I was just trying to keep my eyes open,” Dula said. “I know I’ve got good blockers. I trust them to make the right plays.”

Draughn’s advantage bumped up to 50-7, enough to start the mercy-rule running clock, when Tillery found Zach Pinkerton on a 12-yard touchdown pass — that duo’s third scoring connection in two games — with about three minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Wildcats’ final score came with about eight minutes left in the game as Justice Cunningham, the county’s leading rusher, did all the running on a two-play, 48-yard drive capped by a 22-yard touchdown carry.

Tillery finished 12 of 19 for 169 yards, hitting Pritchard, Zach Pinkerton (4-38), Tywan Nemorin (1-20), Connor Pinkerton (1-11) and even himself once when he caught a batted ball out of the air and gained a yard.

The Draughn defense held Avery County to only eight first downs — three of which came on the game’s opening drive — and just 188 yards on 54 offensive plays, a shade under 3.5 yards per play. The Vikings’ running game was limited to 62 yards on 26 carries, a 2.4-yard average.

Blackwell led with 10 tackles. Price had six tackles and a pass breakup to go with his pick. Donnell Wilkins (sack) and Connor Pinkerton (pass breakup) made five stops apiece. Pritchard (two pass breakups, tackle for loss) and Luke Rector (sack, tackle for loss) tallied four tackles each. Houston and Jacob Mull both had three stops.

Kicker Rudy Mendoza went 7 for 7 on extra points.

The Wildcats didn’t plan on taking much time to celebrate as the win sets up a showdown of the WHC’s only two 2-0 teams. That’s at home next Friday versus Mitchell, the reigning league champion and perennial 1A powerhouse. Last year’s meeting in Bakersville went decidedly the Mountaineers’ way, 62-14.

Powell said his staff’s preparation started Saturday morning as soon as he got the film.

“I told the kids to take the night and enjoy homecoming and the win, but we’ve got to start getting ready,” Powell said. “We’ve got a very, very good opponent coming in here Friday night. Coach (Travise) Pitman has done a phenomenal job with them.”