Draughn scores all 8 TDs in first half, routs Madison 56-21

MARS HILL — The Draughn football team’s offense is designed to make defenses choose — sell out to stop the run or cover closely to defend the pass?

Lately, the conclusions defenses have reached have been “neither” — both phases of the Wildcats’ game are just too explosive for a lot of teams to contain — and that was the situation again Friday night as Draughn won a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game over host Madison 56-21, scoring all eight touchdowns in the first half in a game played at Mars Hill University’s Meares Stadium.

The entire second half was played under a mercy-rule running clock.

It was Draughn’s fifth straight game scoring at least 55 points, and the seventh time in eight contests this season where DHS (7-1, 4-0 WHC) has scored 43 or more points.

“We came out really wanting to attack the perimeter, both in the run game and the pass game,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “We were able to execute that early, which then forced (Madison) to get out of what we had seen on film, and we were able to start hitting things up front.”

A week after scoring six rushing touchdowns, junior Nigel Dula, the reigning Burke County player of the year added three more. He had a 55-yarder in the first quarter to make it 7-0 Draughn, a 34-yarder in the second frame to put the visitors up 34-0, and a 5-yard run just before halftime to put the intermission score at 56-7.

Dula finished with 276 yards on just 18 carries.

“It feels great, honestly, but we’ve just got to be humble,” Dula said. “Every week’s a new opponent, so we’ve got to prepare every week. We have athletes all over the field. That’s a good thing we’ve been building over the years.”

The Wildcats also got 40 rushing yards from quarterback Eli Tillery and 35 yards and a touchdown to make it 14-0 from Justice Cunningham, both on five carries apiece as Draughn eclipsed 300 rushing yards as a team.

Tillery threw four touchdowns, finishing 12 of 17 for 190 yards through the air.

He hit Zach Pinkerton (5-34) from four yards out late in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead. Early in the second period, Tillery found Eli Pritchard in traffic for a 37-yard score for a 28-0 advantage. The pair connected from 21 yards out on a great catch by Pritchard for a 47-7 lead.

“Our linemen gave us plenty of time in the passing game and Tillery had four (touchdowns),” Pritchard said. “We executed just as we wanted to and pretty much had our own way in the first half.”

In between Pritchard’s touchdown grabs, Tillery hit Tywan Nemorin (2-39) in stride for a 40-0 lead courtesy of a 31-yard TD, the receiver’s first of the year. It also was a nice bounce-back from a couple of drops early in the game.

“As soon as we made that play call, I said, ‘This is my play right here. I have to score,’” Nemorin said. Everyone’s saying, ‘Tywan, you have that, you have that.’ I just ran the route, caught the ball and got off the field.”

Tillery’s other completions went to Dula (1-23) and Connor Pinkerton (1-22). Tillery also caught a 31-yard pass from Dula on a trick play.

Draughn’s defense got involved in the scoring party, as well, registering a safety for a 49-7 lead late in the first half. The Patriots got backed up to their own 3-yard line after an intentional grounding call thanks to pressure from Thomas Lambert, then they were flagged for holding in the end zone to deposit two points into the visitors’ account.

Donnell Wilkins led the defense with seven tackles. Lambert had six stops and three QB hurries. Trevor Houston tallied five tackles for the visitors.

Pritchard, Jacob Mull, Josh Elkins and Shaydon Pino made stops in the backfield for Draughn, Pino (three), Will Price (two) and Hampton Blackwell (forced fumble) had pass breakups, and Kelton Mitchell had a QB hurry.

Next up for Draughn is the long trip to Rosman, now the WHC’s only winless team after a 43-0 loss to previously winless Owen.