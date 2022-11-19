Draughn season preserved after late fumble recovery in 19-14 win over Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — In football, one play can change everything. But sometimes, everything changes twice in one play.

Just ask Draughn.

Fighting Friday night for the right to advance to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinals, the No. 6 Wildcats saw their hopes wane and wax again on a single snap when No. 3 Thomasville, trailing by five with 7 ½ minutes to play, connected on a 33-yard pass down to the DHS 5-yard line after quarterback Janhri Luckey rolled out and hit receiver Jalen Thomas over the middle on what looked like it might set up a go-ahead score. But Draughn safety Will Price was there to make a play, knocking the ball loose before cornerback Trevor Houston fell on it near the home sideline.

From there, the Wildcats were able to march 90 yards in 14 plays — highlighted by a tight end screen pass from Eli Tillery to Jacob Mull that gained 37 yards on third-and-6 and conversions on third-and-2 and, lastly, fourth-and-3 by running back Nigel Dula to melt down the remaining clock and preserve the 19-14 third-round postseason win.

“That’s a huge play,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell of the late turnover. “The play kind of broke down. They were rolling out to our sideline, then, the quarterback, who’s a great, shifty player, reversed field. I think in everybody’s mind, he was about to take off scrambling. But he pulls up at the last second and throws it across the middle.

“In that situation, coverage is going to break down. But Will never gave up and popped the ball out. So, you go from they’re in the red zone and we’re looking at time and this and that to we’re backed up near our own end zone with the football. I was extremely proud, not only of that play, but of our offense. We’re not known often for these long, time-consuming drives. I think we had more tonight than we’ve had all year.”

Also preserved was the best season ever for the Wildcats (12-1), who won their first conference championship this fall and now have won in the second and third rounds of the playoffs for the first time in program history. They also now have the deepest postseason run for any Burke County team in a decade.

That means a trip to No. 2 Andrews (13-0) next Friday to see who goes to the regional finals.

Additionally, with his 31st victory in his fifth season at the helm, Powell now is the winningest head coach in program history alongside his staff.

Friday’s win over the Bulldogs (11-2) was full of other huge moments, too, most notably the fact that four of the game’s five touchdowns were scored on fourth down.

Draughn took a 7-0 lead on Dula’s 3-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter before Thomasville’s Shamon Smith broke two tackles on fourth-and-3 to score a 16-yard TD run and tie the game at 7-7 in the second period. In the third frame, the Bulldogs took their first and only lead at 14-13 with a 34-yard pass from Luckey to Keshawn Carpenter on fourth-and-7.

On the ensuing Draughn possession, the Wildcats snookered their opponent with a 31-yard halfback pass from Dula to Zach Pinkerton on fourth-and-5 for a touchdown that set the final margin.

The only other score was a 4-yard Dula run late in the second quarter to put the visitors up 13-7.

Even with all of that, however, the Price-Houston tag-team turnover was the play of the game.

“I dropped in coverage and (the receiver) cut across the middle of the field with the quarterback rolling out to the left,” Price said. “I knew I had to stop him from the touchdown. Fortunately, he fumbled and Trevor got the ball. It won us the game.”

Added Houston: “It’s something special. There was a lapse in coverage when the quarterback rolled out. We thought he was scrambling. But Will caught up to (the receiver) and knocked the ball out and we got it. I really think that was the key.”

Almost equally important was the catch-and-run by Mull, which kept the Bulldogs from getting another crack at taking the lead with about five minutes to play.

“At first, I was a little skeptical, but (Powell) is a great coach and he knows what he’s doing,” Mull said of the play selection. “It turned out huge. The line did a huge job of getting upfield and blocking for me.”

And the trick play was somehow the most impressive moment for Dula on yet another big night when he ran 26 times for 115 yards and two scores.

“I’ve got so much trust in Zach,” Dula said. “He has great hands and is a great receiver. I knew from the play call, it was going to be good. I just had to put it in his hands and it was going to be a touchdown.”

For Pinkerton, the county leader in every receiving category by a wide margin, it accounted for the majority of his production on a four-catch, 44-yard night for No. 4.

“We’ve been practicing that play for probably three weeks,” Pinkerton said. “We planned to run it against Mitchell last week, but we just grounded it down (instead). All week long, we’ve been talking about ‘make your moment,’ and it happened. I loved it.”

Tillery completed 15 of 23 passes for 155 yards, connecting with Zach Pinkerton, Mull (3-50), Tywan Nemorin (3-41), Dula (2-26), Connor Pinkerton (2-17) and Eli Pritchard (2-8). Tillery also ran for 22 yards on eight carries.

The Draughn defense, which has made its presence felt in a big way during the playoffs, stymied the Bulldogs’ “three-headed monster” of quarterback Luckey and running backs Smith and Kevin Robinson, both of whom already had eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season. Thomasville only rushed for 93 yards on 34 attempts, led by Smith (11-33), Luckey (10-29) and Robinson (12-28) as all three were held to 3 yards per carry or fewer.

Thomas Lambert led the Wildcats’ defensive effort with 10 tackles. Donnell Wilkins made six stops, including a sack and another tackle for loss. Will Seagle made five stops (two for loss), Pritchard had a sack and a forced fumble and Connor Pinkerton (two) and Houston had additional tackles in the backfield.

Pinkerton also made a big fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone on fourth-and-17 just before halftime — just one more big moment on that particular down.

Andrews defeated No. 7 seed Murphy 50-23 to set up this Friday’s regional semifinal matchup in the mountains. The winner will advance to the 1A West Regional final to play either No. 1 Eastern Randolph (11-1) — to whom DHS lost in the second round last season — or No. 4 Mount Airy (12-1) on Dec. 2.