Draughn team will head to Thomasville for first-ever 3rd-round game

VALDESE — A season of firsts for the Draughn football team will continue with a Friday night full of a few more.

The Wildcats, the No. 6 West seed in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs riding the wave of their first conference championship and winningest season ever, will make their inaugural appearance in the third round of the state playoffs when they visit No. 3 West seed Thomasville, a team they’ve never seen before.

Draughn (11-1) is the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion while the Bulldogs, who also are 11-1 out of a split league, finished second in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference behind powerhouse Salisbury, which plays at the 2A classification.

While Thomasville had some experience at this point in the postseason and the Wildcats are newcomers, it all boils down to two good football teams playing for the chance to reach the 1A West Regional semifinals on Nov. 28, likely at No. 2 West seed Andrews (12-0), but possibly at home against No. 7 West seed Murphy (8-3) with an upset.

“I think the biggest focus we have to have is something we talk about every week — stay humble, stay hungry,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “This is a good football team we’re going up against Friday night, but we’re a good football team, as well. We’re excited to have the opportunity. There are not a lot teams still playing.

“And for us to be one of those in the Sweet 16, when you talk in basketball terms, it’s a great opportunity for us Friday night.”

Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie, who is in his third year at the school and also guided his team to the third round of the playoffs a season ago, said his offense has found success behind the “three-headed monster” of running backs Shamon Smith and sophomore Kevin Robinson and quarterback Jahnri Luckey this season, with the two seniors especially helping to lead a team the coach described as being young and going through some “growing pains” this fall.

“We’ve had to move some guys around and find the best pieces of the puzzle to make that thing work,” Gillespie said. “We’ve got a good group of kids and they’re working hard. Obviously, we’re having a little success.”

Powell said Thomasville operates out of formations including two-back, pro-style shotgun looks and trips-receiver looks with a tight end, and the team likes to run zone read, power, quick-pitch and counter plays. Powell said Draughn has seen some similar things from WHC opponents Madison and Avery County already this season.

“We know we’ve got to stop the run,” Powell said. “They’ve got two running backs, (Smith) and (Robinson), who have both gone over 1,000 yards this year. The quarterback is a quick, athletic young man. A lot of times, they get him out of the pocket but not necessarily always looking to throw, using his legs in the running game. So, we’ve got to contain the runners.

“And we’ve got to tackle well. (Smith) is a big, ol’ running back. He’s probably every bit of 240 or 250 (pounds), maybe. And he’s not a sloppy 240, he’s put together well. He runs the ball hard and runs behind his pads. So, we’ve got to be great on securing tackles and getting him to the ground.”

The third key, Powell said, is to create turnovers — something the Draughn defense has done six times in two playoff games so far — and get the ball back to an offense led by the county’s leading passer (Eli Tillery), leading rusher (Nigel Dula) and leading receiver (Zach Pinkerton).

“There’s a reason why they won their first conference championship and are in the third round of the playoffs,” Gillespie said of Draughn. “They’re a good, solid team. I don’t see a weakness. They’ve got a good group of guys up front who play hard and have good size and strength. And they’ve got very good skill guys. They’ve got a quarterback who can do it all — he can run it and throw it. They’ve got a running back who is explosive and can go to the house every time he touches it. They’ve got receivers who are solid and are going to catch it no matter where it’s put. That’s a deadly combination on offense.

“Then, on defense, they’re playing with a lot of confidence and flying around to the ball. They’re a great football team, and it’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. But if you get to the third round of the playoffs, and I’ve been there a few times, you expect a team to be like that.”

Powell and his players are getting a lot of enjoyment out of playing a style of football and executing at a level that has both made them successful and caused opposing players and coaches to sit up, take notice and put a lot of thought into how to try to go against the Wildcats.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Powell said. “I’m blessed to get to call the offense with this group of guys. They make it fun and they’re always looking for innovative ways to add to things. Honestly, some of our guys give me ideas. And it starts with the guys up front. They love each other and love protecting their quarterback. They love opening up holes for the running backs. Those hogs up front are a phenomenal group. And the skill guys are phenomenal and constantly ready to make plays. Even if the ball isn’t in their hands, they’re out there working hard and making blocks for their teammates.

“When you’ve got guys who go out there and enjoy what they do and make big plays, it’s a lot of fun to coach.”

It’ll be a lot more fun if Powell — whose personal deepest playoff run came as an assistant coach of a state semifinal team in South Carolina in 2012 — can guide Draughn to another victory and reach the landmark Thanksgiving weekend of high school football yet again.

The Wildcats expect to have plenty of support from their fans, their community and the county at large as they take the long trip to Thomasville, albeit one that is shorter than some of their league contests in the far-flung WHC.

“We expect our crowd to show up,” Powell said. “I’ve heard from several people, ‘Hey, we’ve got two or three carloads of people coming.’ I’ve had people reach out to me through email at the school or even people who know me on Facebook asking for the address of the place. So, we’re expecting our crowd to show up. We’d love to have the rest of Burke County supporting us, as well. If we can make it a hostile environment for them at their own place, that’s great for us. Our band is going Friday night, so that’s going to add to the noise.

“We’re looking forward to having our people with us and can’t thank them enough for the support they’ve given us all year.”