BLACK MOUNTAIN — Moments after her team bowed out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament, Draughn girls basketball coach Liz Taylor looked forward to seeding for the upcoming NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

“Hopefully, we will get a home game in the first round,” Taylor said after her third-seeded team’s 61-51 loss to second-seeded Rosman in the league tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at Owen. Seeding for the state playoffs and scheduling of first-round games will be known Saturday.

The 10-point conference tournament defeat to Rosman was the third loss of the season to the Lady Tigers by Draughn (14-12). However, Taylor expressed pleasure with the Lady Wildcats’ improvement considering the previous losses were 71-29 on Jan. 6 and 74-53 on Jan. 31.

“I told the girls I was really pleased with their effort and them buying into the plan for this game,” Taylor said. “I’m very proud of our effort and the improvement that we have made.”

Senior center Aubrie Snyder scored 17 points and senior guard Ella Abernathy added 13 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Wildcats. The seniors were followed by Jenna Abernathy, with eight points, Katie Cozort, with five, and Emilee Cook and Zoe Rector, with four apiece.

Alissa Cheek, with 26 points, Lexi Powell, with 14, and Kyndall Harrison, with 10, led the offensive attack for Rosman, which plays top-seeded Mountain Heritage for the tournament championship on Friday at Owen.

Jenna Abernathy converted two free throws just 57 seconds into the game to give the Lady Wildcats an early lead at 2-0. They seized a 10-4 lead after a 3-pointer by Abernathy from the top of the key with 4:48 left in the first quarter. After Rosman scored seven unanswered points to seize an advantage, at 11-10, for the first time, Snyder followed with back-to-back buckets, with a 2-pointer in the low post and a 3-pointer from the right wing, to give Draughn a 15-13 lead at the end of the quarter.

The lead went back and forth between the teams through the second quarter. A pair of free throws by Cozort put the Lady Wildcats up, 27-25, with 1:10 left in the half. However, Cheek buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers a 28-27 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats knotted the score at 30 after a free throw by Snyder with 5:41 left in the third quarter and again at 32 after a bucket in the lane by Cozort with 3:25 to go. However, the Lady Tigers responded with a 10-1 spurt to take a 42-33 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers seized a lead of 11 points twice, at 49-38 and 51-30, before the Lady Wildcats rallied. A 3-pointer by Ella Abernathy from the right wing with 2:46 left started an 11-4 run. Snyder’s 3-pointer from the right wing pulled the Lady Wildcats to within 55-51 with 35.1 seconds to go. However, Rosman converted all six free throws in the final 32 seconds to seal the victory.

BOYS



No. 2 Avery County 70, No. 3 Draughn 58

The Wildcats ended their run in the WHC Tournament with a 12-point loss to second-seeded Avery County on Wednesday at Owen.

D’Andre Moore scored a game-high 30 points to lead the third-seeded Wildcats (13-13). He was followed by Luke Rector, with nine, Eli Pritchard, with seven, Josh Elkins, with six, John Robert Abernathy, with four, and Blair Cooper, with two.

The Wildcats fell behind early to Avery County and played catch-up the rest of the way. Rector’s low-post basket just 47 seconds into the game allowed the Wildcats to tie the score at 2-2. From there, Avery grabbed a 14-6 advantage after a 3-pointer by Landon Ingham with 4:07 left in the first quarter. A basket and free throw by Pritchard with 9.6 seconds left pulled the Wildcats back within 18-15 by the end of the first quarter.

Draughn fell behind by seven, at 28-21, before rallying to within 28-25, on a 3-pointer by Moore, and within 30-27, on a bucket in the lane by Moore. However, Avery led 34-27 at halftime after back-to-back baskets.

A pair of free throws by Rector 11 seconds into the third quarter pulled the Wildcats within 34-29. However, Avery answered with a 10-2 spurt — with Draughn’s only points being a field goal by Rector — to seize a 44-31 advantage. A bucket and free throw by Abernathy trimmed Draughn’s deficit to eight, at 48-40, with 1:37 left in the quarter.

Avery led 52-42 entering the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Elkins and back-to-back 3-pointers by Moore rallied Draughn to within 54-51 with 6:29 left in the game. However, the Wildcats could get no closer. Avery finished the game on a 16-7 run to claim the 12-point victory.

Ingham finished with a team-high 26 points and Mason Bailey added 19 for Avery, which will play top-seeded Mountain Heritage for the tournament championship on Friday at Owen.