VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team wrapped up the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference regular-season slate in third place following a 51-40 loss to visiting Mountain Heritage at home late Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats (12-11, 7-5 WHC) slotted in behind the 12-0 Lady Cougars and 10-2 Rosman, against whom four of their five league losses came.

Tuesday’s game saw Draughn take an early 11-8 lead after one quarter as Jenna Abernathy hit two 3-pointers and made 3 of 4 foul shots. DHS still led at halftime, 23-22, after senior post Aubrie Snyder made three buckets during the frame.

But Mountain Heritage took control from there, leading the third period 16-9 to go up 38-32 and taking the fourth quarter 13-8 to set the final 11-point margin.

Snyder finished with a team-high 12 points, though nine of those came in the first half. Abernathy joined her in double figures with 11 points, though only two of those were scored after the first quarter.

Katie Cozort (five points), Ella Abernathy (four), Maddison Powell (four), Emilee Cook (two) and Zoe Rector (two) also scored for Draughn.

The Lady Cougars had three double-digit scorers in Kilee Morrow (13 points), Kaydence Kooles (12) and Ava Webb (11).

As the No. 3 seed in next week’s WHC Tournament, Draughn will host No. 6 Owen (10-14, 3-9 WHC) in the first round on Monday.

BOYS

Mountain Heritage 58, Draughn 39

The Wildcats (11-12, 8-4 WHC) never got much going on offense, falling behind 20-5 after a quarter, 28-11 by halftime and 37-20 after three periods before the visiting Cougars also took the fourth frame, 21-19, to make the final margin 19 points.

The loss slid DHS into a second-place tie in the WHC with Avery County, a team with which they split a pair of regular-season meetings.

In Tuesday’s loss, Zaydin Pritchard led Draughn 12 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter and three more in the third frame. Eli Pritchard also was a double-digit scorer for DHS, putting up 10 points, with seven of those coming in the fourth period on a made 3 and a 4 for 4 showing at the stripe.

John Robert Abernathy (five points), Blake McElyea (three), Ethan Miller (three), Luke Rector (three), Blair Cooper (two) and D’Andre Moore (one) filled out the rest of Draughn’s scoresheet.

Max Smoker (18 points) and Vaughn Smoker (11) led the way for Mountain Heritage.

The Wildcats slot in at No. 3 for next week’s WHC Tournament and will host No. 6 Madison on Monday evening.

JV GIRLS

Mountain Heritage, Draughn 39

The JV Lady Wildcats were edged out in conference play Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Kenley Berry (17 points) and Jacey Davis (nine) were Draughn’s scoring leaders.

JV BOYS

Mountain Heritage 61, Draughn 33

The JV Wildcats couldn’t keep pace in Tuesday’s league contest at home in Valdese.

Connor Houston led the way for Draughn with 10 points.