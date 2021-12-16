Draughn teams fall to South Caldwell at home

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team stood toe-to-toe with one the area’s undefeated squads most of the way.

It just wasn’t quite enough to pull through in the end.

After being tied with South Caldwell for one quarter and trailing by one at the halftime break, Draughn scored 12 points apiece in the third and fourth quarters, but never could jump out in front, falling, 62-50, in Wednesday night’s nonconference home game.

“(South Caldwell is) always a good team, and I expect them to be physical,” said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor. “I was proud of our effort and energy. We came out with a lot of intensity.”

Draughn senior Kaitlyn Kincaid scored nine of her 12 total points in the second half to lead the offensive charge for the Lady Wildcats (6-3, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.).

Regan Winkler, Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Katie Cozort, Jenna Abernathy and Bailey Bryant also added points in the second half as the hosts tried to whittle down the gap.

On defense, Ella Abernathy led with four steals and teammates Jenna Abernathy (three), Kincaid (three), Bryant (two), Cozort and Snyder also disrupted South Caldwell passes.