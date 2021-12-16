Draughn teams fall to South Caldwell at home

VALDESE — The Draughn girls basketball team stood toe-to-toe with one the area’s undefeated squads most of the way.
It just wasn’t quite enough to pull through in the end.
After being tied with South Caldwell for one quarter and trailing by one at the halftime break, Draughn scored 12 points apiece in the third and fourth quarters, but never could jump out in front, falling, 62-50, in Wednesday night’s nonconference home game.
“(South Caldwell is) always a good team, and I expect them to be physical,” said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor. “I was proud of our effort and energy. We came out with a lot of intensity.”
Draughn senior Kaitlyn Kincaid scored nine of her 12 total points in the second half to lead the offensive charge for the Lady Wildcats (6-3, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.).
Regan Winkler, Ella Abernathy, Aubrie Snyder, Katie Cozort, Jenna Abernathy and Bailey Bryant also added points in the second half as the hosts tried to whittle down the gap.
On defense, Ella Abernathy led with four steals and teammates Jenna Abernathy (three), Kincaid (three), Bryant (two), Cozort and Snyder also disrupted South Caldwell passes.
Ella Abernathy led Draughn in scoring overall with 15 total points along. Kincaid and Snyder joined her in double-figure scoring with 12 points apiece for DHS.
Olivia Miller and Katlyn Wynn led the Lady Spartans with 21 points apiece.
Draughn jumps back into WHC league play this evening at Avery County.
BOYS
South Caldwell 70, Draughn 48
The Wildcats (5-4, 1-0 WHC) trailed by six at the halftime break and fell further behind as the non-league, visiting Spartans scored 20 points in the third quarter en route to the runaway win.
Draughn was shorthanded on the evening, playing without starters Daylin Pritchard and Zaydin Pritchard due to illnesses.
The winning effort for South Caldwell was led by senior center Trey Ramsey’s 29 points.
Eli Pritchard led Draughn with nine points and Brayden Schutt added eight, including two first-half 3-pointers.
Eli Tillery (seven points) and John Robert Abernathy (six) supplemented the scoring effort for the Wildcats, as did Luke Rector (four), Tanner Woody (four), Beckett Nelson (three), Matt Reep (three), Josh Elkins (two) and Trey Kincaid (two).
DHS will make the trip up to Newland for tonight’s WHC action.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.