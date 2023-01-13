Draughn teams lost to 1st-place MH squads

BURNSVILLE — The Draughn boys basketball team missed out on a chance to force a first-place tie in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a loss Thursday.

The visiting Wildcats (6-8, 4-2 WHC) succumbed to now 6-0 Mountain Heritage 60-49.

Despite losing by only 11 points, DHS trailed from the opening minutes until the final buzzer as the host Cougars led 14-11 after one quarter, 27-22 at halftime and 44-29 after three quarters before Draughn held a slight 20-17 edge over the final eight minutes to set the final margin.

Seven different Wildcats scored in the fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Ethan Miller — on two baskets — and Eli Pritchard and Eli Tillery — on a bucket and two free throws each — led that number with four points apiece. Blake McElyea and John Robert Abernathy both notched a field goal while Luke Rector and Brayden Vess both went 2 for 2 from the foul line in the final period.

Vess was the early leader for DHS with two first-quarter 3-pointers. He and D’Andre Moore tallied one make from beyond the arc apiece in the second frame and Vess had one more 3 in the third quarter as Draughn was held below 30 total points during that span.

Vess led DHS for the game with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Eli Tillery (10 points), who went 8 of 10 from the foul line. Rector (seven points), Miller (six), Pritchard (four), Moore (three), Abernathy (two) and McElyea (two) rounded out the score line for the visitors.

Max Smoker, who scored four points in every quarter to finished with 16, and Vaughn Smoker, who splashed two 3s in the first quarter and another in the third on his way to 15 total points, led the way for host Mountain Heritage.

GIRLS

Mountain Heritage 55, Draughn 40

Earlier in the night, the Lady Wildcats (9-6, 4-2) fell shy of forcing a three-way tie atop the WHC with the host Lady Cougars and Rosman, losing by 15.

Draughn assumed an early lead of 11-5 after the first quarter as Katie Cozort, Rylee Woody, Zoe Rector, Jenna Abernathy and Aubrie Snyder scored once apiece from the field and Abernathy added a free throw.

But Mountain Heritage took the second quarter 19-9 to lead 24-20 at halftime and was up 35-33 at the end of the third period before holding a 20-7 edge over the final eight minutes to pull away and win by double-digits.

Jenna Abernathy led Draughn in scoring with 11 points, going 9 of 12 from the foul line. Older sister Ella Abernathy, who was held off the board in the first quarter, finished with seven points, including a third-quarter 3-pointer. Cook also tallied seven total points and likewise hit a 3 in that period.

Cozort and Snyder tallied four points apiece, Woody finished with three and Rector and Maddison Powell finished with two each.

Ava Webb scored a game-high 18 points for Mountain Heritage with 16 of those points coming in the first three quarters, including nine in the second quarter and a third-frame 3-pointer. Vega Deyton took over late scoring seven of her 11 Lady Cougar points in the fourth quarter.